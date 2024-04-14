Tom Brady is an authority in all things football, and the seven-time Super Bowl champion recently called for an inclusion within the echelons of the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his former teammate. Former New England Patriots safety Rodney Harrison played six seasons with Brady, and TB12 ranks him as one of the most underrated players ever.

Harrison joined the Brady-led Patriots in 2003 and retired in 2008. In his six years with Brady, the franchise was one of the most successful in the league, claiming two Lombardis.

The two-time All-Pro Harrison has been retired for 16 years and has yet to see any signs of a Hall of Fame induction, 11 years since becoming eligible. Tom Brady, in his appearance on the ‘Deep Cut’ podcast, took issue with this. In favor of Harrison, Brady said:

“To me, (he’s) one of the greatest football players the league has ever seen and doesn’t get the recognition. He should be in the Hall of Fame. He was as good a competitor, a defensive player -- smart, tough, physical, f**king mean out there on the field. I loved it, and I loved playing with him.”

With the selection process for the Hall of Fame already under scrutiny, Tom Brady’s words have added fuel to the fire. However, only time will tell if Harrison gets inducted with the help of callouts by Brady.

Rodney Harrison’s Legacy: Tom Brady's pick for the Hall of Fame

It's no surprise that Tom Brady claimed Harrison as one of the meanest players in the game. In 2004 and 2006, his NFL peers voted him as the “dirtiest player” in the league. In his last season as well, Harrison won the same title, this time voted by all the coaches in the league.

Harrison became the first player in NFL history to register 30 sacks and 30 interceptions in his career. After leaving the tackling and sacking duties at the professional level, he worked as a commentator and analyst the last 15 years for NBC.