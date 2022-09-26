Tom Brady suffering and playing with bizarre finger injury vs. Packers

It appears that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is playing with an injury. According to screenshots from ClutchPoints, Brady is currently on the field with a swollen finger on his throwing hand.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Tom Brady playing on a swollen finger on his throwing hand Tom Brady playing on a swollen finger on his throwing hand 👀 https://t.co/wiT74VmksW

No details are available at this time on how Tom Brady suffered the injury. At the time of writing, the Buccaneers were struggling against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, losing by a 14-3 score late in the second quarter.

Tom Brady though, has registered perfect passing, completing eight out of eight passes. However, it only came along with 61 passing yards production. Brady’s average pass is only 7.6 yards per completion.

His counterpart Aaron Rodgers, on the other hand, is 14-for-15 passing with a total of 163 yards and two touchdowns on what’s been a stellar day for him.

To put the difference between Rodgers and Brady in even more perspective, Green Bay has over 100 more receiving yards than Tampa Bay. The Pack are tallied at a total of 163, while the Bucs have only compiled 61 up till that point.

Randall Cobb is the Packers leading receiver with 57 receiving yards, while Breshad Perriman leads the Buccaneers with just 30 in comparison.

Can Tom Brady and the Buccaneers pull a comeback?

Simple answer: Of course, they can.

Despite the first-half struggles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in this game, they still have a seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback in Tom Brady. Say what you want about him potentially being in 'decline', we’ve already heard that before. Don’t count out Brady and the Bucs just yet.

Sure, Aaron Rodgers is having a big game today being on pace for over 300 yards passing and four touchdowns. But here’s the thing: Green Bay doesn’t necessarily have the best defense. Tampa Bay, however, does.

If Tom Brady and the Bucs get going, which could most certainly happen with the state of the average Packers defense, it could be a wrap.

Also consider this: Despite Aaron Rodgers doing well now, we all know how inconsistent the Packers offense can be. One week, Rodgers and Co. are putting up 38 points, the next week, they barely scrap together 17.

Why else are we always seeing a frustrated Aaron Rodgers?

Look for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to go into halftime and come out swinging in the second half, both offensively and defensively.

Remember, this is still the same team with a seven-ringed quarterback at the helm of their offense. And their defense is in the top-five of the entire league in the early season.

When both sides are clicking, that’s a deadly combination. We’ll see.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far