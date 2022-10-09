Is Tom Brady playing today vs the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5?

Tom Brady spent six weeks away from football when he retired earlier this year, only to change his mind, and also spent time away during the preseason. With injuries mounting for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, some are wondering whether the 45-year-old will play today against the Atlanta Falcons.

According to CBS Sports, a number of players are listed as questionable or worse for the Buccaneers. However, Tom Brady is not one of those players.

While he's not 100 percent healthy and missed practice earlier in the week, there isn't a significant-enough injury to keep him on the sidelines. The quarterback is expected to play against the Atlanta Falcons. That said, he could be without some weapons.

The offense is far from healthy for the Bucs as injuries continue to mount for the team. Giovani Bernard will miss the game with an ankle injury. Ryan Jensen is out for the year. Breshad Perriman is listed as questionable. Julio Jones is also listed as questionable. Tight end Cameron Brate will miss the game with a concussion. In addition, Russell Gage is listed as questionable.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Bucs’ QB Tom Brady missed practice today due to right shoulder and right finger injuries. Bucs’ QB Tom Brady missed practice today due to right shoulder and right finger injuries.

Defensively, Akiem Hicks and Logan Ryan are questionable to play. All of this shapes the quarterback's outlook in terms of fantasy value. If the defense shuts down the Falcons, Tom Brady will have little incentive to throw the ball as much.

Basically, fantasy players are hoping for the team to get in a shootout with the Falcons or chase them for the entire game.

Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo #Buccaneers list right shoulder and right finger injuries for Tom Brady on today's report after he missed practice earlier. #Buccaneers list right shoulder and right finger injuries for Tom Brady on today's report after he missed practice earlier.

Considering that the Falcons have one of the lowest-ranked rosters in the league, there is a distinct possibility the team will lose by a wide margin.

That said, with a number of injuries facing the Buccaneers offense, and considering this as a divisional game, don't be surprised if it remains a semi-low scoring affair. Expect the quarterback to earn somewhere between 15-20 points.

Tom Brady timeline

Tom Brady entered the league in 2000. Over the last two-plus decades, the quarterback has amassed a massive collection of Super Bowl wins, including one secured as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He played for the New England Patriots from 2000-2019, when he elected to replace the four seasons of Foxborough for just one season in Florida.

Brady's most productive season came in 2007 when he threw for 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the quarterback has enjoyed similar numbers, throwing for 40 and 43 touchdowns, respectively.

That said, his recent productivity has left many worried about his ability to keep pace this year.

Put simply, Brady's been up and down. He started down after three slow performances in which he failed to throw multiple touchdown passes. In Weeks 1-3, he failed to throw for more than one touchdown.

However, fans are hoping that Week 4 serves as the start of a return to form. He threw for three touchdowns in the game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Will that be looked back on as an outlier or the moment when he started to find his groove?

