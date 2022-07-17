"My daughter, or any child, certainly doesn't deserve that" - Tom Brady was not happy when prominent radio host called his daughter a "pissant"

Tom Brady is typically known as an even-keeled and focused person, but that all changed back in January 2018. The then-New England Patriots quarterback went after Boston sports station WEEI following WEEI host Alex Reimer's comments about Brady's daughter, Vivian. Reimer referred to Vivian as “an annoying little pissant" while discussing his Facebook documentary Tom vs. Time.

He appeared on WEEI after Reimar’s comments, saying that his daughter, or any other child, doesn’t warrant those comments:

"I've tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect. I've always tried and come on and do a good job for you guys. It's very disappointing when you hear [the comments about my daughter], certainly. My daughter, or any child, certainly don't deserve that."

Following the radio show host’s comments, WEEI released a statement condemning Reimer and suspended him for five months from the station:

“Mr. Reimer remains suspended indefinitely from all WEEI platforms. We deeply regret what happened and offer our sincerest apologies to Tom Brady, his daughter and his family, as well as the News England Patriots organization. We have communicated our course of action to the Patriots and Tom Brady, and they are in support of our disciplinary response.”

WEEI @WEEI Statement from WEEI and Entercom: Statement from WEEI and Entercom: https://t.co/Gz7zNGrStl

However, while in preparation for playing in Super Bowl 52 versus the Philadelphia Eagles, Brady commented on the matter, saying he didn’t want Reinmar fired for his comments about his daughter:

"I certainly hope the guy is not fired. We all have careers and make mistakes. I'd hate for someone to have to change their life over something like that. That was certainly not what he intended."

Mike Reiss @MikeReiss Tom Brady cuts his weekly interview short on WEEI, saying he was disappointed to hear of news that host Alex Reimer made a disparaging remark about his daughter when discussing the "Tom vs. Time" documentary. Brady said he is evaluating if he wants to be on the show again. Tom Brady cuts his weekly interview short on WEEI, saying he was disappointed to hear of news that host Alex Reimer made a disparaging remark about his daughter when discussing the "Tom vs. Time" documentary. Brady said he is evaluating if he wants to be on the show again.

Reimar left WEEI in 2019 to focus on politics. Currently, he’s a digital content producer for Audacy Sports and deputy managing editor for Outsports.

Tom Brady's family and the 2022 NFL season

Super Bowl LV - Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

Tom Brady has three children. He has a son, John Edward Thomas Moynahan, with actress Bridget Moynahan. He also has two children with wife, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, a daughter Vivian and son Benjamin. He showed in 2018that despite his cool persona, he’s not afraid to speak his mind and defend his children.

In 2022 however, Tom Brady is focusing on the 2022 NFL season. He initially retired following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' last-gasp defeat to the Los Angeles Rams. That divisional round game ended 30-27 with a Matt Gay field goal. After a brief retirement, Brady realized he's not finished just yet.

The Buccaneers enter the 2022 campaign with a real chance at Super Bowl glory. They've retained most of the key pieces of their offense and Rob Gronowski, though now retired, may be persuaded to change his mind. Expect to see Brady firing on all cylinders when the season kicks off in two months time.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit ABC News and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far