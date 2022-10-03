“I like Patrick a lot” – Tom Brady delivers ringing endorsement of Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs humbled Buccaneers

Two of the best quarterbacks squared off last night. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went blow-for-blow with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. In the end, the Chiefs defeated the Buccaneers in a 41-31 shootout.

Heading into last night's matchup, both teams were coming off a Week 3 loss. The Chiefs improved to 3-1 with the victory, as the Buccaneers dropped to 2-2. Both Brady and Mahomes had great performances, with the two combining for six touchdowns and over 600 passing yards.

While the score suggested a much closer game, the Chiefs dominated from start to finish and outran the Buccaneers 189 yards to three.

Following the loss, Brady gave respect to Mahomes in his post-game interview. He said that he likes Patrick a lot.

Brady said:

"I like Patrick a lot. I had a chance to be around him a little bit and, obviously, think he's a great player. He's doing a great job for that team, and he's got a great career ahead of him.

"So I'm always here to help anybody that I can, you know, anyone who is looking for advice, and I've certainly seen a lot, in the game, and, I'm always happy to pass on information to others to, hopefully, see those guys maximize their potential like I've been."

Tom Brady-Patrick Mahomes head-to-head record

Kansas City Chiefs v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With last night's victory over Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes now has as many victories against Brady as Brady has on Mahomes and the Chiefs. After last night's matchup, they are 3-3 against each other in head-to-head matchups.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX Brady vs. Mahomes Part VI, coming soon...🍿



Which QB will have the better game on Sunday? Brady vs. Mahomes Part VI, coming soon...🍿Which QB will have the better game on Sunday? https://t.co/zJEh6sGsko

Entering last night's matchup, Patrick Mahomes has thrown more completions, yards, and touchdowns than Tom Brady in their matchups.

The most notable victory of all six of their meetings came when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. The Bucs blew the Chiefs out, 31-9 and handed Mahomes his first Super Bowl loss. He'd won the one the year before.

Since 2018, Mahomes and Brady have had the two-most wins of any quarterback in the league. Since Patrick Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback, he's won 53 games in that span, and Tom Brady has won 49.

While it's still early in the season, by the time February comes, there could be a Super Bowl matchup between these two contenders.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit CBS Sports and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far