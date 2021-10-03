Tom Brady question causes Titans HC Mike Vrabel to storm out of press conference

Not everybody is excited about Tom Brady's return to face the New England Patriots. Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has certainly made his feelings known.

The 46-year-old played for the Patriots for seven years in the 2000s, signing for Bill Belichick's team as a free agent for the 2001 season – the same year Tom Brady got his big break as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

Tom Brady was responsible for some of the starring moments of Vrabel's career. Vrabel was an All-Pro linebacker for the Patriots, but also appeared in several offensive red-zone packages as a tight end.

Vrabel caught touchdown passes from Brady in back-to-back Super Bowls in 2004 and 2005, helping the team to their third championship in four years.

But don't expect Vrabel to be waxing lyrical about Brady's emotional Foxborough homecoming anytime soon.

What did Mike Vrabel say when asked about Tom Brady?

Towards the end of the Tennessee Titans head coach's press conference ahead of their Week 4 clash against the New York Jets, Vrabel was asked "what will things be like for Brady, going back to New England this weekend?"

Following a sharp scowl, Vrabel's short response was, "it doesn't affect me one bit."

As the reporter followed up, "it doesn't affect me one bit" was repeated by Vrabel.

Another attempted question, and this time Vrabel bellowed over the reporter: "it doesn't affect me one bit" for a third time. Then Vrabel walked straight out of the room.

Jordan Dajani @JordanDajani Titans HC Mike Vrabel was asked multiple times about Tom Brady returning to New England this week.



He responded saying “it doesn’t affect me one bit” several times before straight up walking off Titans HC Mike Vrabel was asked multiple times about Tom Brady returning to New England this week.



He responded saying “it doesn’t affect me one bit” several times before straight up walking off https://t.co/YHV3oaiQ15

Why is Mike Vrabel upset with being asked about Tom Brady?

It seems that almost every player that has pulled on a Patriots jersey over the past 20 years is coming out to have their say on the Tom Brady versus Bill Belichick encounter between the Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which is perhaps one of the most anticipated NFL regular season matches in recent history.

But the mere mention of the Pats-Bucs match triggered Vrabel. The Titans head coach was obviously frustrated about the question being asked once, never mind the reporter attempting to follow up.

The mood was obviously tense in Tennessee, despite the team coming off back-to-back wins against the Seattle Seahawks and the Indianapolis Colts. It was reported that this was the second time Vrabel had walked out of a press conference this week.

Maybe Vrabel's mood was soured by star receiving pair A.J. Brown and Julio Jones being ruled out to injury, in addition to punter Brett Kern and pass rusher Bud Dupree.

Or perhaps Vrabel was just upset that Tom Brady overlooked him, and picked up the phone to tempt another tight end out of retirement in Rob Gronowski!

