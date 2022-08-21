Tom Brady to the Raiders? Dana White drops bombshell claim of how franchise blew deal for TB12 and Gronkowski to come to Las Vegas

It’s hard to believe Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski could be unwanted by any head coach in the NFL. In 2019, Brady was looking to move away from the New England Patriots and join a new team. Gronkowski was enjoying his retirement but was willing to return to football to reteam with his old quarterback.

The Gronkowski's, including Rob, his brothers and their father, hosted UFC 278. A discussion with UFC president Dana White revealed a shocking story about the Las Vegas Raiders. According to White, he had orchestrated a deal that would bring Brady and Gronkowski to the Raiders. However, former coach Jon Gruden squashed it, claiming he didn’t want the pair. A tweet from Pat McAfee included the clip.

"Dana White just told the Gronks that he had a deal done for Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to become Raiders and Gruden 'Blew the deal up' 'Tom was looking for houses and everything'."

Gronkowski confirmed that he and Brady were prepared to move to the Raiders and that Brady was even looking at houses in the area. How things would have played out had they landed with the team in silver and black is fun to ponder. But in the end, they took their talents to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and brought the city a championship.

How would Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowki have got on with the Las Vegas Raiders?

Tom Brady ended up with a team that was loaded with talent on both sides of the ball. The offense featured two top receivers in Mike Evens and Chris Godwin, and that was before they lured Antonio Brown to sign. Brown had already burned his bridge with the Raiders at that point, so his reteam with Brady wouldn’t have happened.

with The Gronks goes down Saturday night at 10 PM ET on @RobGronkowski is making his return ... to TV #UFC278 with The Gronks goes down Saturday night at 10 PM ET on @ESPNPlus .@RobGronkowski is making his return ... to TV 💥#UFC278 with The Gronks goes down Saturday night at 10 PM ET on @ESPNPlus 🍿 https://t.co/QuCOVm6Upm

The Raiders at the time were not built to win and in a division that was being dominated by the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs. Would Brady have been able to lead the Raiders to a Super Bowl win under Gruden’s guidance? It’s possible, but far less likely than what he accomplished with the Buccaneers.

This wasn’t the only questionable decision Gruden made while he was the head coach of the Raiders. There was also the highly publicized trade of outside linebacker Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears. His decision to stick with Derek Carr over Tom Brady only adds to his strange stint with the Raiders.

