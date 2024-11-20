Tom Brady has not been working for FOX just on gamedays. The former NFL quarterback, who won seven Super Bowls, also participates in a YouTube weekly series where he lists three stars from the previous week's games.

Week 11 had many great individual performances, but one in particular stood out. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix had a fantastic game against the Atlanta Falcons, leading his team to a dominant 38-6 victory and keeping the Denver Broncos inside the playoff picture. Brady noticed how well the rookie played:

"Bo Nix, he was feeling it on Sunday. He led his team to a huge win against a really good Atlanta team. Bo had career highs in almost every category, including over 300 yards passing and four TDs. I've been so impressed with the job Sean Payton's done in Denver this year. That hard work continues to pay off for Bo, as he has the Broncos in playoff position. Great job, Bo."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The rookie quarterback finished the game with 28 passes completed out of 33 attempts, 307 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. These numbers would be considered excellent for any quarterback, but they're even more impressive when a rookie does it.

Bo Nix's 2024 stats: Tom Brady and NFL world impressed with Broncos quarterback

The Broncos were searching for a new quarterback after they aborted their plans with Russell Wilson, and the early looking are promising, especially as Nix's rookie deal can offset some of Wilson's dead money left after his release.

After 11 games in his first year, Nix has amassed 2,275 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions, while completing 65.5% of his throws.

There were some unimpressive showings, such as the 60-yard performance against the New York Jets in Week 4. However, he has thrown just two interceptions since Week 3, and at the same time, he has six touchdowns in his previous two games. The improvement under Sean Payton's leadership is clear.

No wonder why Brady is so impressed with the rookie quarterback. The Broncos currently are 6-5 and hold the seventh seed in the AFC, which would give them a wild card spot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.