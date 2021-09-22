Tom Brady reacts to Bill Belichick’s comments about him playing until 50 

As Tom Brady moves through his 22nd season, he continues to prove to be an ageless wonder that has brought questions concerning his NFL future.

The 44-year-old has guided the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a promising 2-0 start to the 2021 season behind his stellar play. Brady became the fifth quarterback in the Super Bowl era to record at least nine touchdown passes in the first two games played.

He also became the fifth quarterback in league history to post back-to-back four-touchdown pass performances in each of the first two contests of a season. Brady leads the NFL with nine touchdown passes, fifth with 655 yards, and holds a 113.3 passer rating.

After his strong showing in the season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, Brady agreed with a fan question stating that he could play until age 50 if he desired.

"Wow, seems to be a really hot question lately," Brady said in a response to teammate Rob Gronkowski's question in the return of Tommy & Gronky. "Can Tom Brady play 'til 50? Like, 50 years old? Fifty. I don't find it so difficult. Plus, in Florida, it's kind of a retiree state, so I feel like I can play and then just glide into retirement. I think I can. I think it's a yes."

It didn’t take long for the situation to come back around to his former longtime head coach Bill Belichick, who voiced that he believes Brady could reach that feat.

“I’m sure Tom would know better than anybody, so if anybody can do it it’s him,” Belichick said via Pro Football Talk.

Belichick’s brief comments quickly turned to Brady voicing his appreciation for the strong words of encouragement.

“I’ve always appreciated the encouraging words of Coach Belichick, and it’s served me pretty well.”

Belichick’s comments hold certain gravitas for Brady as the two spent two decades together with the New England Patriots. It involved working closely together throughout much of that tenure, providing the future Hall of Fame head coach a first-hand look at the star quarterback’s work ethic and commitment to his craft.

Although the two no longer share the same organization, there remains a tremendously strong level of respect. Brady holds full belief in his ability to play until age 50 if desired, and his continued strong play suggests he could continue.

Yes, much could change over the next two seasons as Brady is only under contract through the 2023 campaign, but the opportunity is there. It’s on him to decide whether or not he wants to extend his career beyond age 45. In other words, his NFL future is entirely in his hands.

