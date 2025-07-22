Tyrann Mathieu didn’t just hang up his cleats on Tuesday; he set off a flood of reactions on X.The three-time All-Pro safety, known as the “Honey Badger,” announced his NFL retirement via Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt wasn’t just that Mathieu retired; it was the timing that caught people off guard. He walked away on the first day of Saints training camp, with no leaks, no warning and no press conference.&quot;Brady really ENDED bro😭😭✌️✌️✌️&quot; posted one fan, referencing Mathieu’s Super Bowl loss to Tom Brady in 2021.BeanTownSports☘️🧦🐻🇺🇸 @BANNER18SZNLINKBrady really ENDED bro😭😭✌️✌️✌️ -“Bro has been useless for the past 5 years,” wrote one fan.“Bruh fell off bad asf … never seen him make a play since leaving the Chiefs,” added one fan.More fans reacted to the news.&quot;I would retire too if I had to play for the Saints,” wrote one fan.&quot;The Honey Badger retires,” added one fan.&quot;This is just ridiculous,&quot; wrote another.Tyrann Mathieu’s surprise exit is the latest in a series of veteran goodbyes for the Saints, who’ve already seen quarterback Derek Carr, tackle Ryan Ramczyk and tight end Jimmy Graham call it quits this offseason.Carr’s case drew particular attention in May. According to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, the signal-caller was diagnosed with a torn labrum and degenerative damage in his rotator cuff. This was during his first major offseason throwing session. Rather than opt for surgery and collect $30 million in guaranteed money, Carr chose to retire.Saints to fill secondary holes after Tyrann Mathieu exodusNFL: New Orleans Saints Minicamp - Source: ImagnIn a statement posted by the team on Tuesday, Saints GM Mickey Loomis praised Tyrann Mathieu’s influence both on and off the field, according to the NY Times.“He’s a legendary Louisiana player. A legendary NFL player. Really appreciate his time with us, and he was fantastic.”Behind the scenes, his departure creates another significant gap in the Saints' defensive backfield. The team added depth at safety this offseason, signing former Chiefs standout Justin Reid (a former teammate of Mathieu’s). They also drafted Jonas Sanker, bringing in veteran Terrell Burgess and picking up undrafted rookie Elliott Davison.With Tyrann Mathieu gone, Reid will likely anchor the secondary, but there’s now an open competition for the second starting spot as training camp ramps up.