Tom Brady made history on Sunday as the first NFL player to start games in four different countries. With the United States, Mexico, England and now Germany a part of his storied career in the NFL.

The 45 year old quarterback spoke to the media for the first time since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers landed in Munich on Friday. A German reporter gifted Brady with a customized pair of lederhosen. Adorned with the TB12 logo as well as the Tampa Bay Buccaneeers logo and the German flag. Lederhosen is worn by Germans for traditional events.

Greg Auman @gregauman Back in Tampa, we never give Tom Brady lederhosen in the middle of a press conference. Germany takes it to another level. Back in Tampa, we never give Tom Brady lederhosen in the middle of a press conference. Germany takes it to another level. https://t.co/gb6OaeL7df

Brady thanked the the reporter for the gift and asked the other reporters in the room if he should wear it during the game. He then joked that second-year quarterback Kyle Trask was going to wear a lederhosen during the game.

"How would that look going out to the game in that? ... Kyle Trask is going to wear that out there."

The Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks face off at the iconic Allianz Arena, which is the home of the FC Bayern Munich soccer team.

Tom Brady has zero regrets about un-retiring

Of course, when Tom Brady was in front of the media, his personal life and recent divorce from Gisele Bundchen were hot topics. So, when in front of international media, it came up:

Reporters asked the seven-time Super Bowl champion whether he had regrets about un-retiring after just 40 days. He said that he didn't have any regrets or remorse about it. He knew that he wanted to continue to compete and when he spoke to the team, they were excited about having him back. He also said that when he commits to something, he gives everything he has:

“Zero, no, definitely not. I think I returned because I felt like I wanted to compete. I spoke to the team about it, and they were excited to have me back.”

He continued:

“I don’t really regret those types of things. I think when I commit to it, I mean it and I do my best and try to give everything I can to this particular opportunity.”

Brady has acknowledged in the past that while balancing work and home life isn't easy, he does make it a priority, especially when it comes to his three children.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Buccaneers.com and H/T Sportskeeda.

NFL Injuries: Find out about Matthew Stafford's injury update: What happened to the Rams' QB?

Poll : 0 votes