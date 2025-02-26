Tom Brady recruiting $160,000,000 QB to join Raiders amid growing trade rumors: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders are aiming to become more competitive, leveraging their young talent but missing a key piece at quarterback. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Raiders minority owner Tom Brady has reached out to Matthew Stafford's camp about a potential trade that can land the Super Bowl-winning quarterback to the team.

This would be an interesting situation as the Las Vegas Raiders are a quarterback-needy team that can be attractive for Stafford. The team has one of the best tight ends, Brock Bowers, as well as a legendary head coach Pete Carroll. This move could also help retain star defensive end Maxx Crosby, who has been contemplating his future with the team after the team has struggled to be successful.

This move would be a massive shift to an already loaded AFC West and would be interesting if this is where Matthew Stafford winds up. He still has two years remaining on his current contract but is seeking an extension due to the minimal guaranteed money remaining on the deal.

Where is the best fit for Matthew Stafford?

Finding a trade partner could be difficult for a quarterback as many of the teams in the NFL already have quarterbacks that they believe in. However, this may be the best landing spot for Matthew Stafford, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Los Angeles Rams.

Let's start with the Rams. This move would get Stafford out of the NFC completely and result in premium draft selections, as the Raiders hold the sixth pick in the 2025 NFL draft. For the Raiders, this brings in an elite quarterback to lead them in one of the most challenging divisions while changing the culture for the Raiders in one offseason.

For Matthew Stafford, who had 20 passing touchdowns to eight interceptions last season with the Rams, this move offers a team with talent and provides an identity on the offensive side of the football. With a new regime, it can re-establish what the Las Vegas Raiders can be and continue to improve the offense as the offseason progresses.

