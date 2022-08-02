"Very impactful figure" - Tom Brady reveals how NBA legend Bill Russell inspired early in his career

Tom Brady has reflected upon the loss of Boston Celtics great Bill Russell. Brady spent the first 20 seasons of his NFL career with the New England Patriots. Russell, who passed away at the age of 88, impacted Brady's career during his time with the franchise.

Speaking to the media following Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice, the three-time NFL MVP went into detail about how much of an impact Russell had on him.

Here's what he said:

“I knew him pretty well. I had a lot of time up there in Boston and got to know him, and he was a very impactful figure, even back to my early days with the Patriots. My second year of training camp, he came and spoke to our team. Really an imposing figure.”

Tom Brady also said that it was a very sad day for him:

“He had just a great presence about him, and obviously what he overcame in his career was pretty unbelievable, and (Russell’s death) was a sad day.”

Russell played all of his 13 seasons in the NBA with Boston. Though he was drafted second overall by the St. Louis Hawks in the 1956 NBA Draft. Former Celtics head coach and general manager Red Auerbach traded for Russell and the rest was history.

The center won 11 NBA titles in his 13-year playing career, including eight straight. Russell was a 12-time NBA All-Star, a five-time NBA MVP, and a 11-time All-NBA.

Following the retirement of Auerbach in 1966, Russell made history as Auerbach’s successor. He was the first black head coach in NBA history. Off the court, he became a force with his deep-rooted stance on civil rights in America. He is survived by his wife Jeannine along with his sons Jacob, William and his daughter Karen.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers' 2022 campaign

Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay quarterback returns for a 23rd NFL season and his third with the Buccaneers. He initially retired this offseason. Last campaign, Tom Brady led the league in both passing yards (5,316 yards) and passing touchdowns (43) at age 44.

He enters the 2022 season holding nearly all of the passing records in NFL history. This includes passing yards (84,520), touchdowns (624), game-winning drives (53), and comebacks (42).

Brady will look to win his fourth MVP award and his eighth Super Bowl. This would put him one behind Russell in career MVPs and three in championships. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will feel they have a shot at the Super Bowl this season. They brought back nearly all their key pieces for the 2022 campaign and also landed wide receivers Julio Jones and Russell Gage.

We’ll how the quarterback fares with the Buccaneers this season.

