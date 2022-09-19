"That's gonna be another Twitter meme or something like that" - Tom Brady looks back candidly at moment he vented out his frustration at a tablet during heated Saints tie

Tom Brady took had a lot of frustration yesterday during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers bout with the New Orleans Saints. Those frustrations were taken out on a tablet that the legendary quarterback threw to the ground in disgust.

For much of the game, Brady and the Buccaneers offense were unable to get anything going. They had just three points until the middle of the fourth quarter. The future Hall of Famer was seen throwing the tablet to the ground, obviously unhappy with what he was seeing from the offense.

This is not the first time that the legendary quarterback has thrown a tablet while playing against the Saints.

Kyle Burger @kyle_burger The Microsoft tablet might want to sit out the next Tom Brady plays the Saints. The Microsoft tablet might want to sit out the next Tom Brady plays the Saints. https://t.co/l062fvG9aZ

He took to Twitter to update his followers and celebrate the win, but he didn't forget what he did to the tablet, apologizing for destroying it. He said in the video:

"Great win to get to 2-0, shoutout to the D coming up huge again. The ugly ones count, too. And sorry for breaking that tablet. I think that's gonna to be another Twitter meme or something like that. Flying home to Tampa, get ready for next week. Green Bay coming to town!"

Despite the frustrations, the Buccaneers were finally able to break through and ended up winning the game 20-10.

Frustrations boiled over for Tom Brady, Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints

Brady destroying the tablet wasn't the only time his frustrations got the better of him. Following an incomplete pass due to tight coverage by Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, the Buccaneers quarterback exchanged expletives with the cornerback.

Lattimore, never one to back down from anything, got into it with the quarterback and Leonard Fournette. Mike Evans, who has history with Lattimore, came in from behind and knocked the corner over.

This set off a massive brawl in which the benches for both teams were cleared. Evans and Lattimore were both ejected, though Brady and Fournette avoided any punishment for the time being.

That changed the game for the Buccaneers, as Lattimore had been immense. The Buccaneers went on to break the 3-3 tie and win with relative ease. Despite having two lackluster offensive games, the Buccaneers are 2-0 and feeling very good about where they are right now, firmly atop the NFC South.

All eyes are now focused on their next game against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

If you use any of the above quotes, please H/T Sportskeeda.

NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far