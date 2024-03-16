Tom Brady reflects on tearful moment of parting ways with Patriots

Tom Brady is tiptoeing toward half a decade since choosing to leave the New England Patriots. After roughly 20 years of excellence, he decided it was time to move on.

The new ten-part documentary titled The Dynasty: New England Patriots on Apple TV+ gave an unprecedented look at how the conversation between himself and owner Robert Kraft went, according to People.

Kraft recalled that "as soon as he said it, he started crying, and his crying told me everything I needed to know." Kraft and Brady then called Bill Belichick. Brady said the following conversation was "emotional."

Brady went on to explain why he decided it was time to leave, per the Athletics rendition of an episode:

"I wasn’t going to sign another contract [in New England] even if I wanted to play until [I was] 50. Based on how things had gone, I wasn’t going to sign up for more of it."

When did Tom Brady and Bill Belichick get sour with each other?

Bill Belichick at New York Jets vs. the New England Patriots

Brady and Belichick's relationship was the story of the NFL for nearly half a decade before the end came. Most believe the controversy began around the time that the Patriots decided to bring Jimmy Garoppolo into the fold as a potential answer for the future of the position.

Back in 2016, Tom Brady served a four-game suspension as a punishment resulting from the infamous Deflategate scandal. In his place were Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett.

Garoppolo turned heads before succumbing to injury. Following his 2-0 run in which he threw for four touchdowns and zero interceptions, Belichick reportedly was sold on the idea of transitioning to the quarterback.

However, Tom Brady reportedly wanted Garoppolo gone, petitioning Robert Kraft to pull rank and force a Garoppolo exit. Garoppolo was eventually traded to the San Francisco 49ers, where he ended up playing in a Super Bowl that he lost to Patrick Mahomes.

On the other hand, Tom Brady did get to the Super Bowl without Bill Belichick as well. Following the Wild Card exit from the 2019 NFL season, the quarterback joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The NFL season ended with No. 12 hoisting what would become his final Lombardi Trophy.

Today, the former quarterback can only look back on his time with Bill Belichick with a sense of pride after the duo won six Super Bowls.