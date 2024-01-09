Tom Brady refuses to speculate on Bill Belichick's future as NFL teams circle for legendary HC's services

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick formed one of the most impressive head coach-quarterback duos in NFL history. No other pairing has produced more championships and they are both considered the best to ever do it at their respective spots.

That success hasn't carried over since Brady left Belichick. Belichick has made the playoffs just once in four seasons since his quarterback left, and this past season was so bad, it had people speculating on his future with the team. Brady is not among them, though.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers declined to make a statement on what his former head coach's status was or what the future holds for him:

“I'm not going to speculate on any future things. I have no knowledge of any of that happening. But I lost my opportunity when I was there. And anytime you lose 10 a year, it's tough. And you'd like to be playing in the playoffs. And if you're not, if you’re on the outside looking in, you got to figure out how to get back there. So it's going to be a lot of teams are trying to figure it out.”

For now, the New England Patriots have retained Belichick as their head coach. That could change, and there is a lot of reported interest in the coach should he become legitimately available.

Where could Bill Belichick go? Latest on every team linked with Patriots HC

It could be a bit of a bidding war for Bill Belichick if he is fired by the New England Patriots. The Atlanta Falcons just fired Arthur Smith and have been linked to Belichick in the wake of that.

Bill Belichick could be in high demand

It can reasonably be assumed that every head coach-needy team in the NFL will be interested if he's fired. That also includes the Falcons' rivals, the Carolina Panthers.

The Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Chargers and perhaps even more teams will be in need of a new head coach next season, and they'll all likely interview Belichick to see if they want to bring on the legendary head coach.

Exploring Bill Belichick's salary with the Patriots in 2023

Bill Belichick is the highest-paid coach in the entire NFL this year. Based on his current contract, he earned $20 million in salary in the 2023-2024 season year. That might change in the future, though.