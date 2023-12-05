"Tom Brady reincarnated right now": NFL fans heap praise on Jake Browning as QB leads Bengals to stunning 34-31 victory

Jake Browning did not falter under the bright lights of EverBank Stadium during their Week 13 Monday Night Football showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He rose to the occasion and led the Cincinnati Bengals back to .500 with a gutsy performance.

The former Washington standout ended the game with 32 completions out of 37 attempts for 354 yards, a touchdown, and zero interceptions. He also had a rushing touchdown in this superb performance that had him being compared to an NFL legend.

After missing only five passing attempts and averaging 9.6 yards per completion, Jake Browning is the talk of the football world after MNF. Aside from putting his name on the map, the Cincinnati Bengals are still within striking distance of a Wild Card spot in the AFC playoffs.

Browning’s impressive primetime output had one football fan tweeting:

“Jake Browning is just Tom Brady reincarnated right now”

Another Monday Night Football spectator chimed in:

“Jake Browning proved all his Doubters wrong tonight. He is the real deal the next Brock Purdy. #Bengals #WhoDey”

Here are other reactions to Jake Browning’s elite performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road.

As the last comment alluded, the Bengals elevated AJ McCarron to the active roster after Joe Burrow’s season-ending injury. However, this performance will retain Browning’s status as Cincinnati’s starter. He last threw for over 300 yards while still with the Huskies.

Browning took over from Burrow during their Week 11 Thursday Night Football game against the Baltimore Ravens. Burrow was caught on camera, unable to complete a throw due to what was later revealed to be a right wrist injury.

However, the Bengals lost that game, 34-20. The undrafted quarterback during the 2019 NFL Draft finished that game with eight completions for 68 yards and a touchdown.

Ten days later, Browning made the start against another AFC North rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers. While they lost the game, he had 19 passes for 227 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Beating Jacksonville gives him his first win as a starter.

Jake Browning’s NFL career

After being undrafted in 2019, he tried to make it to the NFL via the Minnesota Vikings. However, he never made Minnesota’s 53-man active roster despite being signed to the practice squad and a futures contract.

In 2021, the Bengals signed him to their practice squad. He stayed in the same capacity in 2022 after being waived before the regular season. He won the backup quarterback role this year, beating out Trevor Siemian.