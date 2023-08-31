Tom Brady poked fun at himself and made it clear that unretirement is not on the cards for him. He appeared at the end of a Lays/Pepsi commercial with Julian Edelman and emphasized his stance, albeit in a humorous fashion.

The ad itself featured other NFL legends like Troy Aikman, Dan Marino, Randy Moss, Jerry Rice and Emmitt Smith. They begin wondering what it would be like to suit up again. In their imagination, they can see themselves on the field but things start to go wrong pretty quick.

Troy Aikman needs a pair of glasses to read his plays and Dan Marino is out of breath catching up to Josh Allen for the toss. Jerry Rice asks for a senior discount. Emitt Smith is also there falling asleep on the sidelines. Randy Moss is hurt trying to catch a ball. In the end, they decide they are better off eating some chips on their couch and leave the playing to younger footballers.

Tom Brady makes appearance with Julian Edelman in Lay's/Pepsi ad

At that moment the commercial cuts to Tom Brady watching it on his phone and remarking that unretirement would be dumb. He says,

"Unretirement? Who'd be dumb enough to do that?"

Julian Edelman, munching some chips of his own, can only cast a mixed glare at his former teammate. It makes for fascinating viewing.

Tom Brady has a $375 million Fox job to look forward to

Tom Brady is likely to never play again in the NFL. Josh Allen, who posted the ad on Instagram, will be relieved if that is the case. The Buffalo Bills have it hard enough without again having to compete with the dynastic New England Patriots.

The quarterback is now a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and coming out to play for any team would be a direct conflict of interest. In addition to that, he has other ventures as well. His own brand, TB12, is something of a passion project for him. He has also invested in English soccer club Birmingham City.

Even if none of them work out, he has a mammoth $375 million deal sitting ready for him with Fox. With a length of 10 years, his future is already assured. It would be the biggest broadcasting deal for anyone in the media and given his knowledge of football, one can assume that he will do a good job.

Considering all these factors, Tom Brady is absolutely right to say that unretiring would be a terrible idea.

