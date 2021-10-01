Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium, Bucs vs Patriots game tickets in demand as prices soar 

Tom Brady's return to New England is having an astronomical effect on ticket prices. Per CBS Boston, the average ticket price to see Brady come home is $1,222. It is mind-boggling to see a figure like this for a regular-season game.

However, this isn't any regular-season game. It is arguably the most eagerly anticipated regular-season game in years. Mystery surrounds the current relationship between Brady and Belichick. Now the legendary figures are on opposing sides, fans don't want to miss what could be a once-in-a-lifetime event, and the soaring ticket prices would back that up.

Brady is back, and it's a can't miss event.

Brady is the most famous player in the most famous league

Everywhere he goes, ticket demand is high. The opening game between the Bucs and Cowboys exceeded ticket vendors' expectations. This game at Gilette Stadium is nearing Superbowl levels of activity. Ticket guru April Martin provided her take on the ticket dash:

“Not quite (as much interest as the Super Bowl). Obviously the upper echelon sort of seats are going to be in that range,” Martin said. “But it’s definitely the highest price. I’ve been with Ace for 20 years. I’ve never seen a regular season football game sell for as high as this one.”

As in any business, when demand outweighs supply, the prices go up. The ticket prices have skyrocketed for this game ever since the NFL published its schedule:

“Day 1. We knew the Bucs were coming here, we just didn’t know the date. As soon as the date was set it’s been full speed ahead ever since,”

It all confirms that the attraction of Tom Brady is not going anywhere. In fact, as the mystique and the legend grows around the quarterback, his fame and notoriety are increasing.

Every fan, pundit, and celebrity wants to watch this matchup. Brady squaring off against his mentor and the man with whom he enjoyed so many happy times is something everyone worldwide wants to watch.

The game will cause the sporting world to stop, and everyone will tune in to see what unfolds. However, not all fans are as eager as others:

“I’ve heard up to $4,000. It’s crazy. I’d rather stay at home and watch the game with my wife.”

Tom Brady's return felt like something that would never happen. It takes place this Sunday, and everyone desires a ticket. Tom Brady is the greatest of all time, and this Sunday, he takes on the greatest of all time. No wonder ticket prices have gone crazy.

