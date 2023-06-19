Tom Brady's retired life has been extremely different from what he envisioned. The former quarterback, who's the greatest football player of all-time, signed his divorce with Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen midway through the 2022 season, which turned out to be his final in the NFL.

Brady and Gisele's divorce was much scrutinized ever since the quarterback announced his intentions to unretire and play the 2022 season, after first announcing that he would hang up his boots. There was a lot of talk about how his then-wife wasn't happy with his comeback and that ruined their relationship.

But now that he has officially ended his playing days and has more time to be along with his family, he's dealing with kids from two different relationships. He also had a son with Bridget Moynahan before he married Gisele, and while the relationship didn't bear fruits, they always seemed to be on good terms with each other.

The same applies with his current relationship with the Brazilian, who has spoken well about her former partner in multiple interviews and even sent him a nice farewell message after his second retirement.

In an exclusive interview with E! Online, Brady spoke about how he's managing to raise his kids even if he's not living with their respective moms:

"I'm trying to raise them—we all are, myself and their mom—in a very loving way toward one another," he told E! News in an exclusive interview, "to be very kind, to be empathetic and to have great perspective. Our kids are growing up in different ways than we grew up but also we want to raise them with the right values."

Brady and Gisele Bundchen divorce: what happened to the superstar couple?

Over the last couple of years, it became clear that Bundchen wasn't interested in Tom Brady's future being in football anymore.

It became clear to the world right after Brady won his first (and only) Super Bowl in 2021 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He revealed during an interview that, when he found his wife in the middle of the field after the game, Gisele asked him "What else do you have to prove?"

The question was in regards to the quarterback winning his seventh ring and his first away from the New England Patriots.

Bundchen wanted him to spend more time at home and end his career for good. 2022 was the first time the quarterback missed most of the offseason due to 'personal reasons'. None of that was enough for stopping the divorce to come through.

