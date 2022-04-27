"What the f*** is wrong with you?" - Tom Brady reveals how he felt in 2020 free agency when teams didn't want him

Tom Brady is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time, and he has the accolades that warrant the G.O.A.T nametag. Seven Super Bowl rings, five Super Bowl MVPs, three NFL MVPs, 15 Pro Bowls, and three First Team All-Pro selections. The awards and records are staggering. So why did Brady have difficulty finding a team in free agency in 2020 after leaving the New England Patriots?

The man himself was baffled as well. In a recent snippet of episode 10 of ESPN's Man in the Arena series, he revealed how he felt at a time when teams around the league weren't interested in his services.

He said:

"Unless you've got one of the, probably top few guys, you know, I would be expecting people to be interested.

"In my mind, I'm thinking, 'If you're another team and you're not interested in having me as your quarterback, like, what the f--- is wrong with you?"

The 10th episode of the Man in the Arena documentary, which is a personal account of his 10 Super Bowl appearances, where he deconstructs the milestones of his career by exploring every victory and defeat, concludes on April 26.

Tom Brady struggled in 2020 free agency but showed everyone who doubted him wrong the following season

After throwing his final pass as the Patriots quarterback, an interception that was returned for a touchdown by Tennessee Titans cornerback and former teammate Logan Ryan, Brady was released on March 17, 2019 after being unable to agree an extension.

It was then that he struggled to find a new team with several franchises passing on the opportunity to sign him. He eventually landed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, signing a $50 million, two-year contract.

In his first season with the team, he led them to their first Super Bowl victory since 2003, as they became only the seventh Wild Card team to win the Super Bowl.

The following season, the Buccaneers and Brady came up short in a 30-27 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round. Then came the retirement saga. It was reported by the media that Brady would announce his retirement and then it turned out he wasn't retiring. It was a very messy, avoidable situation.

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

He announced he would be playing in the upcoming NFL season in a Twitter post, thanking his family for their support over his career. He will be back in 2022 as he looks to win what could be an eighth Super Bowl victory.

