“You’re either living life or you’re dying” - Tom Brady reveals what it feels like to be the oldest quarterback in football

Tom Brady has been defying logic and biology for at least the last 20 years. Heading into his 23rd NFL season at age 44, he recently opened up on what life is like as the eldest statesman of the NFL's current crop of quarterbacks.

Brady spoke on the Lets Go! podcast and claimed you're either 'living in life or you're dying.' He said he's simply choosing to do what he has grown to love over the past two decades and beyond:

"Yeah, I think we are borderline out of our mind - that's a great way to put it. I don't think anyone signs up for this and says, 'Oh, man, this is totally normal. Let's do this for 22 years."

He continued:

"Let me say that this is a, you got to be somewhat, I don't know the word's crazy, but not you know - a compartmentalization between part crazy and I think maybe the love and the joy of it overtakes whatever the negative implications might be, you know. You're either living in life or you're dying. And I think we're all choosing to do what we love to do."

Tom Brady has several options after the 2022 NFL season

Many argue that Tom Brady committed to staying with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because his escape route to the Dolphins was spoiled by Brian Flores.

Flores pursued Stephen Ross (and other NFL owners) in a class action lawsuit against the league. Had Ross' plans come to fruitition, the 'Billionaire Bunker' resident would likely have been playing for the Miami Dolphins in 2022.

Nonetheless, Tom Brady is probably only back in Tampa as HC Bruce Arians decided to step down. This made way for the promotion of Todd Bowels as Arians took on a front office role.

While Rob Gronkowski retired, there are still a few close personal links to Brady remaining on the Bucs roster. Brady was able to get running back Leonard Fournette re-signed this offseason to a three-year deal worth $21 million. Additionally, he also brought in his former New England Patriots teammates Akiem Hicks and Logan Ryan. In addition to a solid offense, the Bucs will have a formidable defense this coming season, being reinforced on the line and in the secondary.

With that said, the QB could still bolt next year for Miami in free agency, or simply retire and start cashing those FOX checks for his $375 million broadcasting contract.

