"Gronk would get naked and throw the towel over his shoulder" - Tom Brady reveals how Rob Gronkowski funnily never buckled to media pressure

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski make up arguably the most successful duo in recent NFL history. The quarterback and tight end won four Super Bowls together with two different teams.

While being a menace on the pitch, the two are also known for their friendship and camaraderie off the field. While Brady is not one to shy away from enjoying life a little, his antics pale in comparison to that of Gronkowski.

The former tight end is known for his carefree lifestyle and was often spotted attending parties and not giving a damn about what anyone thinks. Regardless of whether or not the paparazzi's cameras are focused on him, one can expect Gronkowski to be himself.

In an interview with Howard Stern on SiriusXM, Brady elaborated more on this. He mentioned how Gronkowski was not afraid to bare it all, even in front of the media:

"Gronk is, I mean, that guy’s like a Greek god. That guy’s just jacked up... It’s actually funny because I think they still let reporters in the locker room. So it’d be funny because Gronk would get naked and throw the towel over his shoulder and just walk through the locker room with all the reporters."

Brady went on to continue how this was a testament to the former New England Patriots star's care-free approach to life:

"I would just laugh because you know, Gronk obviously, didn’t give a sh*t. He would just strut through everyone."

Stern Show @sternshow



Hear his full interview with siriusxm.us/TomBradyOnHowa… “Gronk would get naked and literally throw his towel over his shoulder … he didn’t give a sh-t,” @TomBrady laughed about what it was like in the locker room with @RobGronkowski Hear his full interview with @HowardStern FREE on @SIRIUSXM “Gronk would get naked and literally throw his towel over his shoulder … he didn’t give a sh-t,” @TomBrady laughed about what it was like in the locker room with @RobGronkowski. Hear his full interview with @HowardStern FREE on @SIRIUSXM: siriusxm.us/TomBradyOnHowa… https://t.co/5yCU1Pe6Aj

Tom Brady could tempt Rob Gronkowski back out of retirement

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Indianapolis Colts

Earlier in the offseason, Gronkowski announced his second retirement from the NFL. The future Hall of Famer had originally retired at the end of the 2018 NFL season only to join Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

His agent Drew Rosenhaus, though, told league insider Adam Schefter that he wouldn't be surprised to see his client return to the NFL if Tom Brady comes calling:

"It would not surprise me if Tom Brady calls him during the season to come back and Rob answers the call. This is just my opinion but I wouldn't be surprised if Rob comes back during the season or next season."

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter In reaction to Rob Gronkowski’s news, his agent Drew Rosenhaus texts: “It would not surprise me if Tom Brady calls him during the season to come back and Rob answers the call. This is just my opinion but I wouldn’t be surprised if Rob comes back during the season or next season.” In reaction to Rob Gronkowski’s news, his agent Drew Rosenhaus texts: “It would not surprise me if Tom Brady calls him during the season to come back and Rob answers the call. This is just my opinion but I wouldn’t be surprised if Rob comes back during the season or next season.”

Gronkowski's girlfriend Camile Kostek also echoed Rosenhaus' comments while speaking to Sports Illustrated about the matter:

"I am an honest lady, and honestly, in my heart, I didn't feel like this one is a forever one. So, I think maybe he'll come back again."

With Brady and Gronkowski, one can't be too sure when it comes to retirements. Both have earlier called it a day on their careers, only to return again to center stage. But surely not again, right?

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit SiriusXM, ESPN, Sports Illustrated and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell