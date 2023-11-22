If Tom Brady was still playing in the NFL, he would have backed himself for another Super Bowl. After all, he won seven of them and established himself as the greatest quarterback of all time.

But he is better placed than most people to determine who is going to get to the championship game. He also has an added interest because the Super Bowl will be played in Las Vegas next year and Tom Brady is currently the minority owner with the Raiders.

He gave his expert opinion in an interview with Stephen A. Smith. And he backed this Super Bowl to be a repeat of the previous one. He contended that the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet in a repeat game.

He highlighted that the Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes, arguably the best quarterback in the NFL at the moment. And the Eagles have a good run game and defense to complement their offensive tools. He said,

"I think Chiefs-Eagles similar to last year, you know, those are the teams that have played consistently well for a long period of time. I mean, Patrick gives the team an advantage every time he takes the field. And I think the way that the Eagles can run the ball and play defense gives them a big advantage. So it's gonna be tough to get through those teams."

Tom Brady leaves the window open for an upset

Tom Brady, however, hedged his bets saying that there could be other teams that upset the apple cart and make it to the championship game. And he is right to do so, given it is an occurence that has not happened since the early 1990s when the Dallas Cowboys met the Buffalo Bills in consecutive Super Bowls.

He also reached into a painful memory from his own playing time saying that the best teams do not always win. In 2007, the Patriots won all 16 games in the regular season and reached the Super Bowl undefeated. But the New York Giants upset them in the final game, handing Tom Brady the most painful loss of his career.

Recounting that, he said,

"I mean, look, anything's possible. It's the NFL... In '07, Patriots-Giants Super Bowl, we didn't play our best. Another team played really well. They beat us."

That should give hope to every team in the NFL right now that even though the Eagles and Chiefs might be Tom Brady's favorites, there is always a chance for an upset.