Tom Brady reveals reason behind showing support to Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh with viral ‘bet’ post on X

As Jim Harbaugh was banned from the Michigan sidelines for the season, Tom Brady was there to support his alma mater. He responded to a trend, writing 'bet' on his X handle, in support of the Michigan football program.

Now, the NFL great has come out and clarified why he thinks it was the right thing to do. Appearing on the latest instalment of the podcast Let's Go! with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, Tom Brady revealed his thoughts, saying:

"It just means you know, we're gonna show you know, bet against us, you know, we're gonna go out there and, you know, prove to everyone that we're still, you know, gonna go out there and take care of business."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tom Brady's show of support for Jim Harbaugh informed by his own travails in the NFL

Tom Brady came out with his post on X in response to Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy writing the same thing. And all the talk about standing by his university brings back memories from when the GOAT was in the NFL.

Expand Tweet

Despite his many successes, he was suspended from the NFL after the Deflategate scandal. He knows how it feels when the entire world is rooting for you to fail and knows how important it is to cultivate that siege mentality.

What is happening with Michigan has similarities to that. The Wolverines are the dominant team in their conference and are genuine national championship contenders. For many fans of the team, the ban against Jim Harbaugh looks like sour grapes from opposing teams. Much of their anger against the decision has come from them saying that their opponents use similar strategy to what they have been accused of.

This was the same anger that the Patriots felt during the Deflategate scandal. Of course, New England themselves have been implicated in the Spygate scandal as well, which was similar to what Michigan have been accused of now. At that time, Tom Brady might not have been directly implicated but Bill Belichick was the same way that Jim Harbaugh is today.

Expand Tweet

Therefore, the NFL GOAT knows exactly what everyone inside the Wolverines organization is feeling. In Tom Brady and Jim Harbaugh's world, they are being hard done by. For those who rooted against the Patriots and now versus Michigan, this will be another example thrown about that the former New England quarterback does not really care for the integrity of the game.