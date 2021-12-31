"Hard to beat 31 billionaires in court" - Tom Brady reveals his thoughts on court judgement over Deflategate scandal

Tom Brady clarified his feelings about the Deflategate scandal in the documentary series Man in the Arena. He lambasted the court judgment for having more to do with money and power than actual football and felt that the rest of the 31 teams had chosen to settle scores during the whole saga rather than having the thought of sporting integrity in mind.

Tom Brady was asked to comment on the four-game suspension he received due to the Deflategate scandal. He went on to say, backed up by his other siblings, that the accusations seemed to shift to the point where they felt that the others were out to get Tom Brady.

“What it started out as versus what it became were two totally different things," said Brady. "I don’t need to defend myself. I’ve defended myself for a long time. I said what I had to say multiple times, in front of a lot of different people, in court, in public. I felt I had given them what they needed to make the right decision, but I feel like they had their mind made up.

"I realized I wasn’t going to win. It’s hard to beat 31 billionaires in court. I thought we gave it a great fight but in the end just dealing with the results of what the New York circuit judge decided. I decided to put that behind me and then move on to the next year.”

Tom Brady's sisters also pointed out how that year was a difficult one for the family: their mother was suffering from cancer and had to enter treatment.

Tom Brady and the Deflategate scandal

To the uninitiated, the Deflategate scandal was a controversy that erupted after the 2014 AFC Championship game between the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts accused Tom Brady of choosing to deflate the match balls in order to give them a competitive advantage. Essentially, it was found that the air pressure in the balls the Patriots used was significantly lower than those of the Colts and the difference could not be explained by natural factors on the day.

This led to the NFL suspending Tom Brady for the 2015 season for four games, which he did not have to serve on appeal. However, it was later re-instated and Tom Brady had to miss the first four games of the 2016 season.

