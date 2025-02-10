Tom Brady rips into Super Bowl referees over questionable call on Chiefs’ Trent McDuffie - "I don’t like that one"

Coming into Super Bowl LIX, all talk had been about how the referees would favor the Chiefs over the Eagles, but a penalty on Trent McDuffie had Tom Brady fuming. The legendary quarterback was in the booth and he has been one of those people who has spoken out against rules that make life more difficult for the defenders while penalizing them for offensive mistakes.

And he was of the same opinion here. The play came in the first quarter when the score was 0-0 and Kansas City had Philadelphia pinned back. However, the referees called a penalty on Trent McDuffie for clanking into Dallas Goedert while the receiver was in the air. He did not look like he was close to holding on to the ball but the transgression set the Eagles in the field goal range. They went on to score a touchdown to end that drive to leave the Chiefs trailing 7-0.

Tom Brady was in the broadcasting booth with Fox and made it clear he did not agree with the officials' decision.

“I don’t like that one either. I just think you throw the ball high and he barely gets hit by the defense.”

Tom Brady's comments on Trent McDuffie penalty do not reflect his grace for referees before Super Bowl LIX

Tom Brady's comments followed on from what he said about the referees favoring the Chiefs before Super Bowl LIX. He was clear that he did not feel that officials were in the bag for Kansas City. Instead, he commended those who are in charge of umpiring of the match saying that they have a difficult job and have to make split-second decisions. Calling the referees professionals like anyone else, the legendary quarterback said,

"I think it’s just all BS, a bunch of noise. These refs have very challenging jobs to do... They got to make decisions in a split second, and they’re gonna call what they see. These guys are some of the most professional people on the field. They just want to do a good job like everyone else."

However, as the analyst on Fox, he had a different viewpoint as he was not thrilled with what he viewed as a soft call. However, it was all swings and roundabouts as a previous catch by A.J. Brown had been called back on a fourth down.

The referees, like the rest of the players and the coaches, knew that no matter what they would be scrutinized no matter what.

