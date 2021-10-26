Tom Brady roped in by Hertz teams to launch massive rental campaign for electric cars

Tom Brady is rolling on success both on and off the pitch.

Starting last February, after winning Super Bowl LV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Kansas City Chiefs, he tied Otto Graham's record for most championships in pro football history by a quarterback.

Then, this year, in only four games, and against the New England Patriots, he surpassed former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees as the player with the most passing yards in NFL history, 81,479 yards—as of today.

Now, 6 weeks into the season, in the blowout win, 38-3, against the Chicago Bears, Brady became the first player in the league's history to throw 600 touchdowns, 602 to be precise.

The way he and the Buccaneers are playing, the record-breaking eighth Super Bowl looks closer than ever.

But that is only on the pitch; outside of it, Brady is also doing great. He recently launched his NFT startup, Autograph, and already has names like Simone Biles, Tiger Woods, Naomi Osaka, and The Weekend on board.

Brady also is an investor and ambassador for FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange that recently hit the $25 billion market value.

Since Brady's personality keeps pushing him for more, he has now partnered with the car rental company Hertz.

Brady, Hertz, and EVs

Brady and Hertz are teaming up to advertise that the company is expanding its offer of electric vehicles (EV). Hertz will have the largest EV rental fleet in North America.

Initially, Brady and Hertz have a "Hertz, Let's Go!" campaign ready to roll; the campaign includes two commercial spots named "Speed" and "Plugged."

Regarding the partnership, Brady stated the following:

Hertz is changing the game when it comes to the future of mobility and has come through for me time and time again. Although the company has been around for over 100 years, their constant evolution, especially now, is something that is amazing to be a part of. I've been driving an EV for years, and knowing Hertz is leading the way with their electric fleet speaks to how the world is changing and the way companies are approaching being environmentally and socially conscious. I've always loved how easy and convenient Hertz makes it for me when I'm travelling to my favourite places like New York, LA and Tampa and can't wait to see what they continue to have in store.

techAU @techAU Hertz shooting commercials with @tesla Model 3s and Tom Brady. Hertz shooting commercials with @tesla Model 3s and Tom Brady. https://t.co/tqHmaeGNkE

Meanwhile, Hertz's press release reads:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

[...] Hertz is teaming up with seven-time Super Bowl champion and entrepreneur Tom Brady to showcase how it is making EV rentals fast, seamless and more accessible, as the company accelerates its commitment to lead the future of mobility and travel.

Decidedly, Brady wants more and more, both on and off the pitch.

Edited by Henno van Deventer