Tom Brady's 19 10+ winning seasons puts these NFL franchises to shame

Tom Brady is the GOAT, and there is no denying it, whether you're a fan or not. He was the best quarterback in the NFL while with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowls in 17 seasons and never having a losing season when he played more than one game. Tom Brady risked his legacy by leaving the Patriots and taking his talent to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Instead of falling on his face outside of Bill Belichick's leadership, he rose to the occasion with Tampa Bay and gave them a Super Bowl win in his first season.

PFF Bet @PFF_Bet Tom Brady is (-175) to win MVP 👀

The 2021 NFL season is still wrapping up the final leg of the regular season, but Tom Brady has already notched another 10-win season under his belt. When you look at each season Tom Brady has, it's quite impressive that he's never had a losing season as a starter, for any team. Even when he missed all but one game in 2008, New England finished 11-5. In the post-season, Tom Brady has three losing records. But in 18 post-season trips, three is not a bad number at all, and neither is his 34-11 record.

On top of zero losing seasons, Tom Brady has a stat that is better than half of the teams in the NFL: 10-win seasons. After defeating the Buffalo Bills in overtime in Week 14, Brady got the Buccaneers to 10 wins in 2021. That is 19 total seasons for him with, at least, 10 wins. He's only had three seasons in his entire 22 seasons in the NFL with fewer than 10 wins. One was when he was a backup for his rookie season in 2000 and didn't start a game. The second was his only real non-10-win season with a 9-7 record in 2002. The third was in 2008 when he only played one game before a season-ending injury. Basically, whenever Tom Brady has started more than two games in a season, he has always ended up with, at least, 10 wins, giving him a career record of 240-72.

Tom Brady's 19 10-wins seasons is less than only 14 NFL teams have in their history

His 19 10-win seasons happen to be as many or more than 18 NFL franchises have in their history. An individual player having more seasons with, at least, 10-wins than more than half of the teams in the league is unheard of, further cementing Tom Brady as the best there ever will be. Here are the 18 teams that have 19 or fewer 10-win seasons in their history:

Atlanta Falcons

Arizona Cardinals

Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Detroit Lions

Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars

New Orleans Saints

New York Jets

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bat Buccaneers

Tennessee Titans

Washington Football Team

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Tom Brady has 19 career 10-win seasons.



That is as many or more than these franchises ENTIRE histories



