Tom Brady has a mammoth $375 million contract with FOX as an NFL analyst but that could already be in jeopardy after he became a Raiders minority stakeholder. The other league owners ratified his new role in Las Vegas despite concerns that there might be a conflict of interest as he might be privy to behind-the-scenes discussions among other teams as a broadcaster.

Mike Florio went on The Varsity podcast and said that the league does not want to create any such situation even if the teams are okay with it. He said,

"There's an interesting theory that's making the rounds in league circles, because there had been teams that have said to the league, 'We want Tom Brady to be involved in the production meetings.' And through that push and pull because the league says no... exceptions even if you waive it. It doesn't matter."

That obviously creates issues with Brady being able to do his best with FOX as there are areas that he cannot go to, which he would otherwise be normally permitted. The NFL insider continued by saying that there is a sense within NFL circles that the quarterback does not want to be hamstrung like this, given the perfectionist he is. Florio said,

"There's been a sense that maybe Brady doesn't really want to do it anyway. Because you think of how thinly he's spread, all of the different things that he's doing, it may not be that he wants to be the absolute best at everything he does."

Tom Brady's search for being the best could go either way

Tom Brady could choose to go either way with his broadcasting career as per Florio. If he wants to bank the money with FOX and also prove that he is as good being a broadcaster and an owner as he was as a quarterback, the NFL insider thinks he could choose to continue with both.

"It may just be that he wants us to think he's the absolute best at everything that he does, and he's doing a lot of different things and he's making a lot of different appearances and he's making a lot of money…"

On the other hand, if Tom Brady feels that he cannot reach his best juggling both positions, he might choose to quit his FOX role.

"Him being an owner and him being a broadcaster I think it keeps him from being the absolute best he could ever be. And it just always seemed beneath him — he's Tom Brady… I just wonder how many years he'll continue to do it."

For now, though, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has given no indication of anything changing anytime soon.

