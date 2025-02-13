Tom Brady's $6,700,000,000 franchise trades up to land top QB prospect, per latest 2025 NFL mock draft

The Las Vegas Raiders need a quarterback and many expect them to fill the need in the 2025 NFL Draft. Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports shared his latest mock draft which saw the Raiders trade up with the Tennessee Titans for the first overall pick to select Shedeur Sanders.

"Let's run back the idea of Tom Brady and Co. making a move to land Sanders at No. 1, just so they assure themselves they land him in this draft," Trapasso wrote.

Las Vegas trading up to No. 1 would be a bold stance, but they do need a quarterback. And, perhaps, Brady who is a minority owner of the $6.7 billion franchise, according to Forbes, wants to get a franchise quarterback right away.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sanders is considered the top quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, however, overall, the draft is not considered to be strong for quarterbacks. But, Trapasso believes the Raiders think highly enough of Sanders that they would trade up from sixth overall to select him first overall.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Sanders went 353-for-477 for 4,132 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with the Colorado Buffaloes last season.

Tom Brady will have a say on Raiders' quarterback

Although Tom Brady is just a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, he will have a big say in the franchise. Las Vegas hired Pete Carroll to be their new head coach and he revealed Brady will have a say on who they get at quarterback.

"It's our mission to build this team up around the quarterback position. This isn't the only spot," Carroll said at his introductory press conference, via Yardbarker.

"We happen to have the greatest of all time to help us and to see clearly, and we're going to lean on Tom as much as we can for his insights because nobody has the insights that he has. He's that unique."

The Raiders played Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell at quarterback in 2024. Las Vegas is looking to find their franchise guy whether through the draft or free agency.

The Raiders went 4-13 in the 2024 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.