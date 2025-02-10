Tom Brady’s $6,700,000,000 Raiders set to “make a play for Sam Darnold,” reveals insider

The Las Vegas Raiders are in a position where they can drastically improve for the 2025 NFL season. The team hired Pete Carroll as its next coach and have former seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady as a minority owner. The Raiders' biggest need is landing a quarterback this offseason.

On "The Pat McAfee Show," ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter said he believes the Raiders are going to make a splash at the quarterback position and sign Sam Darnold:

"I think the Raiders are gonna make a play for Sam Darnold. I think Sam Darnold is gonna be added in to be the Raiders quarterback. We'll see whether Minnesota lets him go or not. But let's see if that works out with Sam Darnold lining up in Vegas."

Sam Darnold had a spectacular 2024 season with the Minnesota Vikings as he started all 17 games for the first time in his career and completed 361 of 656 (66.2%) of his passes for 4,319 yards with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He finished 10th in NFL MVP voting and third in Comeback Player of the Year Award voting while also making his first Pro Bowl.

He signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings last offseason and is an unrestricted free agent.

Who should be the next Las Vegas Raiders quarterback?

The Las Vegas Raiders have some sway on attracting a quarterback, as they now have one of the greatest to ever play the position in an ownership position. They also have a veteran coach who has proven to win with young quarterbacks, and that's why Sam Darnold is arguably the most attractive player to be under center for the Raiders next season.

Darnold is still only 27 years old and could be the starting quarterback for the next decade after finding success in Minnesota. The Raiders have the cap space to land him as the top quarterback in the free-agency class.

Vegas also holds the sixth choice in the draft and could hope that a quarterback falls to them, but landing Darnold means they can address a different need with that selection to make the team even better.

