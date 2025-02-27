Tom Brady's agent shuts down viral rumors about NFL icon recruiting $160,000,000 QB: Report

Tom Brady's agent has shut down rumors that his client was recruiting Matthew Stafford to join the Las Vegas Raiders. A report came out that the minority owner of the Raiders met with Stafford in Montana to try and get him to go to Las Vegas.

Stafford is entering the third year of his four-year $160 million deal. However, Brady's longtime agent Don Yee says that is not true at all.

"I know that reporters sometimes make mistakes in their haste, but this story’s inaccurate," the agent said.

Brady reportedly hosted Stafford at his home in Montana. However, Brady's agent denied his client hosted Stafford at his house. Instead, the two did run into each other in Montana, but it was a coincidence.

While Los Angeles is allowing Stafford to speak with other teams to determine his worth and the amount of money he should receive on a contract, it does open the door to a potential trade.

Stafford led the Rams to the playoffs and even registered a win before losing in the divisional round to the Philadelphia Eagles. Stafford went 340-for-517 for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Tom Brady is heavily involved in Raiders QB search

Las Vegas doesn't have a true franchise quarterback and Tom Brady is hoping to end that.

Raiders coach Pete Carroll said in his introductory press conference the team will lean on Brady to help them search for a new quarterback.

"[I]t’s our missing to build this football team up around the quarterback position. This isn’t the only spot,” Carroll said, via NBC. “We happen to have the greatest of all time to help us, and to see clearly, and we’re going to lean on Tom as much as we possibly can for his insights because nobody has the insights that he has. He’s that unique.

"But to think about how fortunate we are to have Tom Brady with us — it’s just a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

The Raiders had Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell as their quarterbacks in 2024 and Las Vegas is looking to improve on that.

