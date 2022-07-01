"You think I'm not gonna hit that s***" - Tom Brady's crazy competitive drive on show during friendly competition

When it comes to Tom Brady, there is no such thing as a friendly competition. When one competes with the quarterback, they get 100 percent effort every time. His success on the field reflects this, but his competitive streak goes far beyond the football field.

Video evidence of this was showcased on Twitter earlier this week when Dov Kleiman posted a video of the quarterback engaging in a friendly throwing competition.

In the video, Brady and a couple of other contestants were attempting to throw a football through a target placed on the back of a field cart. It was a sudden death situation and the quarterback needed to make a half point to win. Of course, he nailed the throw.

"I didn't need a half! He didn't blink, boys! Are you kidding me? You think I'm not going to hit that s***?"

The video then cuts to a drill in which Brady had to hit a moving target three times in rapid succession. In typical fashion, he nailed each target. The clip proves that although he retired earlier this year, he hasn't lost a step.

Tom Brady's chaotic 2020's

Super Bowl LV - Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Before 2020 Brady had spent his entire career with the New England Patriots. After an incredible ride spanning two decades and six Super Bowl victories, the legendary quarterback moved to Florida. Signing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he immediately changed the fortunes of the franchise.

Many expected a Brett Farve situation for the Buccaneers. A solid year that would earn a lot of respect but fall short of a Lombardi Trophy. But once again, Tom Brady silenced his doubters. He won his seventh Super Bowl in his first season with Tampa Bay.

2021 served to be another incredible year. While Tampa Bay didn't win the Super Bowl, they won the NFC South and pushed future champions the Los Angeles Rams to the limits. Brady threw for an outstanding 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. After the 2021 season ended, he shocked the world when he retired from the NFL.

But that didn't last long. The quarterback returned to the NFL just six weeks after his retirement announcement. During that time, it was rumored he was closing in on becoming a minority owner of the Miami Dolphins. However, Brian Flores' lawsuit put a halt to that.

After announcing his return to the NFL, the Buccaneer signed a deal with FOX. The 10-year deal totals 375 million dollars. This has led to the question of how much longer the quarterback will play. Will 2022 be the end or will he push beyond that?

