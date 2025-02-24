Tom Brady joining the Las Vegas Raiders was one of the top stories of the 2024-25 campaign, and the team's first offseason working with the former quarterback is shaping up to be its sequel.

Speaking on Monday's edition of "Pro Football Talk," NFL analyst Mike Florio braced for the Raiders to spin every move as if it was through Brady. He also expressed expectations for the team to fudge the story even if moves were made independently.

"Tom Brady's free agency impact on the Raiders will inevitably be hyped up into something more than it was," Florio said. "That's the Las Vegas way. It's glitz and glamor and bull***t. They're going to make it seem like Tom Brady has saved the day.

"Whoever they get at quarterback is going to be the guy who was their first choice, even if he wasn't. They're going to try to make it a thing. They're going to try to turn it into a self-fulfilling prophecy. So by next year, guys will be like, 'Well, what Brady wants Brady gets.' He wanted Ben Johnson and he didn't get him."

This would seemingly pose a danger for Brady. If Las Vegas hypes up its minority owner to be the mastermind behind the 2025 roster and it doesn't work, the perceptive blame could land at Brady's feet.

Best potential offseason moves for Tom Brady's Raiders

Brady at Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

It could be an explosive offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders, who are hurting at multiple key positions. The franchise needs a quarterback and a solution for their running game after missing Josh Jacobs last season.

Many believe that the first step to fix this would be to pair Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll again. It wouldn't be forever, but it would help bridge the team to its next premium starter. It also would provide insurance in case its NFL Draft doesn't go according to plan.

The next best move would be to draft Ashton Jeanty sixth overall. Some may call it a reach, but if the Raiders trade back, they may not get their guy. After that, they can draft Jaxson Dart in the second round or potentially trade back up into the first round to select him earlier.

If they are unable to get Dart, they have Wilson, who will sell plenty of tickets on his own with Carroll.

