Tom Brady’s ex-teammate claims paranoia made NFL HOFer one of greatest quarterbacks ever

Former Tom Brady teammate Vince Wilfork detailed what made the former quarterback such a special player and a Hall of Famer. Wilfork, who played 13 seasons in the NFL, joined "The Green Light with Chris Long" to touch on several topics, including TB12's competitive spirit and how he pushed teammates to make the New England Patriots a better team.

Wilfork explained that Mike Vrabel and Rodney Harrison used to go at it with Brady and the latter would get mad with his teammates.

"He wasn’t the most athletic—he can’t run like some other guys. But he could throw a football, and he was very smart. He knew exactly where the ball needed to be and how it needed to get there. His work ethic was next-level. I always took away from him how he worked like someone was coming for his job every year. He was paranoid in the best way. He just worked, and worked, and worked. He was so freaking competitive." (2:05 mark)

Tom Brady led the Patriots to six Super Bowl championships after taking over from Drew Bledsoe in the early 2000s. Wilfork was part of two of those six Super Bowl runs, finishing his career as one of the best players in team history.

Brady wasn't only considered the greatest Patriot of all time, but the best NFL quarterback to ever exist. He finished his career with seven titles (won one more with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021), five Super Bowl MVP awards, three regular-season MVP trophies, two Offensive Player of the Year honors and 15 Pro Bowl calls.

Tom Brady shares feelings after losing to Giants, Eagles in Super Bowl

Despite winning seven Super Bowl championships, Tom Brady admitted that he often thinks more about the three losses he suffered in the Super Bowl. In a Monday YouTube vlog, the legendary quarterback opened up on his losses to the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.

"Oh, slept for a couple of days. You think it's a nightmare. You really do. You're like, 'That didn't happen.' You wake up, like it was a bad dream, and then you realize it sinks in. Ultimately, you get over it. I mean, the acute pain, but then there's that chronic scar tissue of making it that far and then coming up short," said Brady (5:05).

Tom Brady's competitiveness stood out during his NFL career and now that he's a team owner, fans expect him to attack his new role the same way he approached his quarterback duties.

