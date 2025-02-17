  • home icon
Tom Brady's ex-teammate recalls 7x Super Bowl champion's frustration after losing bet - "So pissed off he threw his helmet"

By Rob Gullo
Modified Feb 17, 2025 23:31 GMT
Super Bowl XLIX - New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks - Source: Getty
Tom Brady, left, Vince Wilfork, right, during Super Bowl XLIX - New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks - Source: Getty

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady is often viewed as the ultimate competitor. From shouting at teammates on the sidelines, to trash-talking opponents, to leading his team to last-minute wins, Brady is one of the best athletes.

One of his former teammates, Vince Wilfork recalled an incident when Brady got heated in a Patriots practice that resulted in him throwing his helmet on the field.

On Sunday, Wilfork joined former teammate Chris Long's podcast, "Green Light with Chris Long." He recounted a time when Brady had a friendly bet with Mike Vrabel/Rodney Harrison in a two-minute drill and each time Brady lost, he'd get more frustrated. Wilfork said:

"I remember one day at camp, he was betting with either Vrab or Rodney on a two-minute drill. They bet money, and if the offense lost, Tom would get mad. We’d do it again, and the same thing kept happening. He lost over and over again, and by the end, he was so pissed off he threw his helmet. But it was that competitiveness that was contagious to the whole team. You saw how much it meant to him to win."
Micah Parsons raved about Tom Brady's competitiveness before the Dallas Cowboys hosted the Buccaneers in 2023

Micah Parsons, left, Tom Brady, right, during Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty
The Dallas Cowboys hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady to kick off the 2023 season. Even before their face-off, Brady received praise from the young rising Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

Parsons told reporters before playing against Brady:

"You just see his competitive nature. He has that fire inside of him. I mean, he looks to kill you. He wants to step on your throat like you're a roach. And that's what you look for in competitors. I think that's why if you're a real competitor, you look up to Tom Brady.
"You look up to Kobe [Bryant], that Mamba mentality. You look up to Michael Jordan, I wouldn't ask you to do anything I wouldn't do. You love those types of mentalities."

After retiring in 2023. Brady is now a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and provides insight as a Fox Sports color commentator.

Do you think Tom Brady is one of the greatest competitors in all of sports?

Edited by Krutik Jain
