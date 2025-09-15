"Worst thing that happened to him" - Tom Brady's ex-teammate rips Bengals for hindering Joe Burrow's career as $275,000,000 suffers toe injury 

Joe Burrow's five-year, $275-million contract extension that he signed in 2023 is starting to look more and more disastrous, and Devin McCourty knows the reason why.On Monday, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was announced to have suffered turf toe after leaving Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter. Head coach Zac Taylor confirmed that it would need surgery, potentially costing the one-time AFC Champion three months.McCourty, a former safety who won three Super Bowls in four appearances with Tom Brady, condemned the Bengals organization for failing to bolster the roster, especially the offensive line, and thus reduce his injury risk on Monday's episode of Up &amp; Adams:&quot;I think for Joe Burrow, the worst thing that happened to him... is that he's a Cincinnati Bengal... I hate the way this Bengals organization has built this team.&quot;Another former player who shared his thoughts on the injury was Dan Orlovsky, who likened Burrow to Andrew Luck, who retired young in 2019 because of repeated injuries:Backup Jake Browning is expected to take up the starter mantle in the interim, but Taylor has not ruled out adding another quarterback from without despite being confident in him:“I think Jake has proven his caliber in this league, and he can help us win football games and contend for everything we want to contend for. That being said, we’re always open to bringing in other people at this point. We’ve got two quarterbacks sitting in this room, but I’m sure we’ll turn over a lot of rocks trying to find another guy.”Bengals guard Dalton Risner &quot;super upset&quot; at allowing sack that caused Joe Burrow's toe injuryThey say that a quarterback is only as good as his offensive line, and Joe Burrow has not exactly had the best one throughout his career. Last season, his right guard Alex Cappa was among the worst in pass protection, allowing the most pressures (51) and hurries (36) at his position, as well as being tied for most sacks allowed (eight).That led to his release, but his replacement Dalton Risner has not exactly proven himself to be a solid replacement, allowing the sack that led to Burrow's turf toe. He expressed regret towards it to the press on Monday:“For me personally, it's super tough because I got beat on the play. You can make as many excuses as you want, but I got beat, and it killed me. I didn't get much sleep last night. I've been super upset about it.”The Bengals play the Minnesota Vikings this coming Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 pm ET on CBS.