Tom Brady's initial phone conversation with the New England Patriots has now been immortalized online. The team posted nearly four minutes of the call on Twitter, resulting in somewhat of a backfire with fans calling out the franchise.

In the call, Brady was asked about his feelings on backing up Drew Bledsoe, his weight, and other questions as the team felt out what would be the 199th overall pick. Here's what fans said:

What did Tom Brady talk about before getting drafted by the New England Patriots?

Tom Brady was asked about backing up Drew Bledsoe in the clip, but didn't appear to fully buy into the idea. The New England Patriots appeared to be interested in having his as the backup long-term, but the quarterback's response appeared to let slip that he had an intent to eventually take over. He said:

"Well, it certainly I was all I was looking for is just a, uh, a place to get my foot in the door and and try to be a great fit for the team that picked me. And, uh, you know, Drew Bledsoe was certainly one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and it's going to be great to to learn under him and compete for a job for the Patriots."

In other words, he didn't come out and say the clearest answer to the question, which would have been "yes." As such, the answer indicated that he would only be agreeing to back him up to learn. In the NFL, even back then, one year was the norm for rookie quarterbacks. In the last part of the answer, he said he was happy to compete for "a job," not the "backup" job.

Considering what fans now know, many will doubt that he was simply setting the bar at trying to make the roster.

How many Super Bowls did Tom Brady win?

The 199th overall pick went on to win seven Super Bowls and play in the Big Game ten times. Eli Manning and the New York Giants defeated him twice in the championship game and Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles handed him his third defeat.

Aside from slipping up against those underdogs, the quarterback now has enough rings to fill one hand and then some.