Tom Brady’s former center opens up about Bill Belichick’s personal financial investment in Patriots center to lose weight

Bill Belichick has been characterized by most as a hard-nosed, no-nonsense villain throughout his career. However, speaking on ESPN's "First Take," NFL analyst and former New England Patriots center Damien Woody told a story in direct contrast to that notion.

"During my playing career, I always had problems with my weight," Woody said. "So instead of reaming me, Bill Belichick went out of his way to set me up with a program at Duke University. Paid for it himself. I was down there for two months. This man came down to North Carolina multiple times to check on me, to see how I was doing."

[Timestamp: 00:09:05]

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Woody, who won two Super Bowls alongside former Pats quarterback Tom Brady, continued, turning the idea of "The Patriot Way" on its head.

"He didn't have to do that, but he saw, like, 'you're a talented guy,'" Woody said. "He told me, 'You're a good player, but imagine what you would be if you were here.'

"Not only to talk about it but to be about it and literally invest in me as a player, that to me speaks volumes about the man, speaks volumes about the coach, speaks volumes about everything about the Patriot Way."

Bill Belichick's exit leaves Patriots at square one

Bill Belichick at New England Patriots Press Conference

The New England Patriots have reached a high no one could have predicted in 1998. However, with the team coming off a 4-13 season, a complete rebuild appears to be in the cards without Bill Belichick. The team is without a head coach, has no clarity at quarterback and, as a result, lacks an identity for the moment.

Looking ahead, the team is armed with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, which will be chosen by a new general manager as well, considering Belichick is no longer with the Patriots. Some names have been thrown out as candidates for the position, but nothing is certain as of now.

In Week 1 of 2024, the team will most likely have a new quarterback other than Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe, in addition to a new coach standing on the sideline and a new general manager sitting in the suite. It will be an all-new look for the team.

Historically, the franchise has been built with a defense-first mindset, but that could also be up in the air. Could the Patriots attempt to move into an offense-first mindset under a new general manager to catch the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills?

At this point, the team is starting from scratch as they head into an era as new as the Tom Brady era was in 2000.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "First Take" and H/T Sportskeeda.