Ashton Jeanty is arguably the best running back in the upcoming Draft, with the Las Vegas Raiders the heavy favorite to land him. But Tom Brady's former teammate Logan Ryan thinks the New England Patriots should beat them to his services.

Speaking Wednesday on "Good Morning Football," the former defensive back said:

"Is it too soon to say Ashton Jeanty? Well, I know Derrick Henry's identity in Tennessee: great defense, run the ball. Is Ashton Jeanty at four too high? ... Let him be our Derrick Henry - run the ball 30+ times."

Currently, the Patriots' top two running backs are Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson, who combined for 1,339 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024 - the former stat roughly half as many as Jeanty had in his final season with the Boise State Broncos.

Ashton Jeanty unlikely to go to Bears via trade-up, says insider

Another team that has been linked to Ashton Jeanty is the Chicago Bears, who are looking for additional weapons for Caleb WIlliams and new head coach Ben Johnson. They already have one-time Pro Bowler D'Andre Swift, but are looking for the best player available after fortifying their offensive line with trades for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson.

But if Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer is to be asked, trading up for him seems unlikely. Responding to fan mail, he says:

"I’m not sure about that. I still get the sense he’s a cut below where Saquon Barkley, Zeke Elliott, Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey were in their draft years. So I’m not sure I’d give up assets on top of the 10th pick to go get him."

That is a stark contrast to ESPN's Ben Solak, who posits that Ryan Poles will still be able to get him even without a trade-up:

"D'Andre Swift didn't look the part in his first season in Chicago (despite having 959 yards and six touchdowns) and is cuttable in 2026. Ben Johnson would also have no issues feeding a two-headed backfield like he did in Detroit. Jeanty to the Bears at No. 10 would be one of the best picks in the first round."

The 2025 Draft will be held from April 24 to 26 at Lambeau Field. Most media coverage will be on ESPN.

