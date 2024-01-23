Tom Brady’s former teammate labels Patrick Mahomes ‘best QB this league has ever seen’

To play with Tom Brady is a privilege, and while many NFL players were able to witness his greatness over the course of a career that spanned 23 seasons, it's basically impossible to disagree with the numbers and the history: he's the greatest quarterback of all time.

But to say he's the best? That might feel like a stretch, especially if you look at what Patrick Mahomes has done in his first six seasons as a starter in the league: reached the AFC Championship Game in literally all of them. Of course, there are also two Super Bowls to his count.

-And even some of the former Tom Brady teammates have the opinion that Mahomes is the best ever - at least, that's what Rich Ohrnberger thinks, based on his tweet during the most recent AFC Divisional Round game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills:

Patrick Mahomes is the best QB this league has ever seen. Tom Brady is the GOAT, and all respect to the greats of the past, but Mahomes is the perfect mixture of athleticism, clutch-gene, arm talent, improvisation. He is like nothing we ever seen. Ever.

What is Tom Brady doing now?

Now retired from the league after more than two decades playing and with the GOAT title firmly in his hands, Tom Brady has been involved in numerous investments in recent years.

While he was doing promotional work for FTX, the now-bankrupt crypto company, he earned $55 million for 20 hours of promotional work every year for three years. A few months ago, he was also named an investor at the English Championship club Birmingham City, working directly with the club's board and executive members.

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has a net worth of around $300 million, according to the specialized website Celebrity Net Worth.

Who will the Chiefs play in the AFC Championship Game?

They'll travel to Baltimore to play the Ravens at 3 PM e.t., only the second time in Patrick Mahomes' career that he'll face a playoff game away from home. The Ravens are considered favorites by 3.5 points.