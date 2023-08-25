Tom Brady’s former teammate reveals he would rather relive his time with Drew Brees

Tom Brady and Drew Brees were two of the greats of the last 20 years. With both now retired and the era all but over, analysts, fans, and former teammates are looking back.

Not many can say they played with both quarterbacks, but offensive lineman Matt Light did so, playing with Brees in college and Brady in the NFL. When he was asked to compare the two on Good Morning Football and which era he would rather return to, he picked the glory under Brees over the glory under No. 12.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think the best era for me would have been the college days. You know, I get to play with so many great guys. Our offensive line, you know, we had a lot of fun together. We're blocking for a guy in Drew Brees who everybody loved to be around."

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

He was quick to attempt to qualify his statement:

"And look, when your two quarterbacks when you leave high school are Drew Brees and Tom Brady, you can be the worst left tackle in the world. They're going to make you look good. So all of it was good, but I'd go back to college."

How many Super Bowls did Matt Light win with Tom Brady?

No. 12 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Los Angeles Rams

In picking Drew Brees, Matt Light turned his back on reliving not one but three Super Bowl championships with Tom Brady. He didn't explain his specific reasoning much deeper, but back in the day, many would back the New Orleans Saints quarterback over Brady in shootout scenarios.

Brees also was never known for screaming at his teammates in the same way that Tom Brady did, which offers an additional possible explanation for Light's choice. Of course, he did say that everyone "loved" to be around the Saints quarterback but didn't extend that same compliment to No. 12.

For some, the little moments matter more than the big earth-shattering accomplishments. Still, the lineman did help his NFL quarterback to five total championship appearances between 2001 and his retirement after the 2011 season. The lineman stuck with the New England Patriots for his entire career.

Unfortunately for Light, walking out on a Super Bowl loss means that he never got to experience the 28-3 rocket comeback against the Falcons. Nor was he a part of the defensive showdown against Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams.

Either way, 12 years after playing his last snap in the NFL, he has memories with two of the greats of the era which is a rare statement to be able to make.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Good Morning Football and H/T Sportskeeda.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #6) Who is the only player to be named both the NFL MVP and the NFL Offensive Player of the Year in the same season as a defensive player? (#5 Ans - Buffalo Bills) Lawrence Taylor Reggie White J.J. Watt Ray Lewis 166 votes