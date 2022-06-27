"I'm going to go at that motherfu**er all day" - Tom Brady's iconic response had Draymond Green in splits 

Ever since Tom Brady arrived in Florida in March 2020 to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he has been much more relaxed in conversation. This is in stark contrast to his time with the New England Patriots under former head coach Bill Belichick. The signal-caller no longer carries the burden of doing things "The Patriot Way," which includes being reserved off the field.

Around this time last year, Brady was a guest on HBO's "The Shop," a show spearheaded by Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and business partner Maverick Carter. The show allows its guests to speak freely on topics as if they are in a typical barbershop setting.

During Brady's appearance last year, he spoke about his thought process of complimenting opposing players and the results had NBA star Draymond Green laughing hysterically.

Here's what Brady had to say during that episode of The Shop:

“I usually say the opposite. If they got a shi**y corner, I’ll say, ‘That guy’s unbelievable. I don’t know how they can complete balls over there.’ And in my mind, I’m thinking, ‘I’m going to go at that mother fuc*er all day.’"

Green clearly enjoyed the comments from the legendary quarterback. Green plays basketball with a similar fervor and intensity that is often seen from the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Will Tom Brady end the 2022 season hoisting another Lombardi Trophy?

The conclusion of the 2021 season for the Buccaneers ended in failure as they lost 30-27 to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs. It was a tremendous game for a neutral. The Buccaneers were down heavy but managed to tie the game with less than a minute remaining. Matt Stafford and the Rams were able to drive down the field quickly and kick a game-winning field goal to send Tampa Bay home with a final score of 30-27.

Brady retired shortly after that but returned after only a 40-day hiatus from the league, returning to take care of what he called unfinished business.

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

Can the Buccaneers win it all and walk away with the franchise's third Super Bowl victory? They took a step in that direction in the offseason by re-signing star receiver Chris Godwin to a three-year, $60 million deal. They also re-signed starting running back Leonard Fournette after a brief flirtation with the New England Patriots.

Tampa Bay also addressed the loss of former slot receiver Antonio Brown by signing Russell Gage from the Atlanta Falcons to fill that role. Gage will be flanked by Godwin (once he recovers from a torn ACL) and star receiver Mike Evans. The trio will be much needed as future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski called it quits last week.

Even if Gronkowski commits to retirement (which remains largely questionable), the Buccaneers still have enough to once again challenge for the Lombardi Trophy in an attempt to regain what they likely feel is theirs. They will be a team to watch out for when the season kicks off later this year.

