"Get him back on the field": Tom Brady's impressive 40-time revives calls from fans for Patriots icon's return

Tom Brady may have hung up the cleats, but the retired quarterback continues to fight Father Time. The quarterback has run a 40-yard dash 0.26 seconds faster than he did nearly 25 years prior, resulting in shock and amazement from fans.

Taking to social media on Twitter/X and Instagram, the quarterback was hit with calls to return to the gridiron.

Tom Brady braces for return to spotlight

The retired quarterback, outside of showing his face as a cameo, missed the entire 2023 season in his first such move in decades. However, while missing a season turns into missing every following season, No. 12 is slated for a return to the game every week via broadcast booth.

The former New England Patriots quarterback is expected to debut as a commentator for FOX in 2024, following a commitment made to the media company in 2022. Of course, with so much time passing between signing on the dotted line and the start of the commitment, some doubt whether he will show up when the time comes.

The deal is set to run for ten years and is valued at $375 million. With the deal averaging $37.5 million per year, the former quarterback is set to earn a greater salary with FOX than he did with Bill Belichick.

Brady's addition to FOX puts him on a trajectory to take over from Greg Olsen as the A-team color commentator of the network alongside Kevin Burkhardt, who is now a veteran in the role after Joe Buck and Troy Aikman's exit following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tom Brady set to square off against Peyton Manning once again

Peyton Manning at 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games

Many have argued that he will show up when his name is called simply because of money. However, doing so would be stepping into an arena against an old rival once again. With Brady arriving at FOX and Peyton Manning now in a yearly groove with the Manningcast, the two are set to compete for viewership.

While both former players will call games on different nights, working families sometimes have to prioritize when they can watch the sport, which leaves Manning's ESPN to compete with Brady's FOX.

The game has changed for the quarterbacks of the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots, but the players remain the same.