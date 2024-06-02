Tom Brady's niece Maya breaks down why 'amazing' relationship with NFL legend boosts record-setting softball career

Tom Brady has made an everlasting impact on NFL history by winning seven Super Bowl rings, the most by a player in any position. Now that he is officially retired from the game, the legendary quarterback is apparently making an impact in other sports as well. While he is not currently competing, he has reportedly been helping his niece Maya Brady with her softball career.

Maya Brady plays shortstop for the UCLA Bruins, where she has been one of the best softball players in their collegiate history.

She told ESPN that her relationship with Tom Brady has played a role:

"I have an amazing relationship with my uncle. I think it takes the pressure off, because I know at the end of the day, if I don't meet the standards of what people think I should do, he doesn't care. To me, that's all that matters," Maya said.

She also commented on coming from a competitive family:

"It's an honor to carry on the legacy of the Brady name," Maya added. "My family is just everything to me. Sports is just a huge part of our family and we're all very competitive. It just gives us so much joy. Off the field, we're all very nice, sweet people. Once we get on the field, it feeds that other side of us that is super competitive."

Maya's 71 career home runs rank second in school history and she has also been selected as an All-American three times and Pac-12 Player of the Year twice.

Apart from Maya, her sister Hannah is preparing to begin a volleyball career with Tom Brady's alma mater, Michigan Wolverines. Their mother, Maureen, Tom's sister, also put together an impressive career in softball.

Tom Brady wasn't the first elite athlete in his family

Brady family sports legacy

Tom Brady wasn't the first to put together a legendary career. His sister, Maureen Brady, was one of the most dominant softball pitchers of her time, which preceded Tom's iconic NFL career.

Maureen Brady, a high school softball Hall of Famer, twice helped the Fresno State Bulldogs appear in the Women's College World Series. She also competed for Team USA in the 1991 Junior Olympics.

She is credited with being the first superstar athlete of the Brady's, but their two other sisters played college sports as well. Nancy played softball at Cal and Julie played soccer at Saint Mary's.

Athletic success appears to run in the Brady family.