Tom Brady has been enjoying the good life since hanging up the cleats and helmet for good last February. The NFL legend rented out a condo in Florida, enjoying the sunshine and ocean view. However, Brady left the residence last September and it is now on the open market for a whopping $15.9 million.

The luxurious property is in the high-end Fendi Chateau Residences tower in Surfside, Florida. It was a brief look into the seven-time Super winner and his lifestyle throughout his stay.

He moved to the expensive three-bedroom, five-bathroom rental after his high-profile divorce in October 2022 from supermodel Gisele Bündchen. This was also where Tom Brady lived during his final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The condo is a 4,103-square-foot unit on the tower’s ninth floor that costed an eye-opening $60K a month for the former three-time NFL MVP. Real Estate agent and advisor Mendel Fellig spoke to the New York Post about the condo that Brady resided in:

“The Fendi Chateau offers unparalleled privacy and luxury, a haven sought after by celebrities and hedge fund managers alike. The sophisticated allure of this building captivates those who value opulence and discretion, making it a coveted retreat for the discerning few.”

Brady earned $30 million in his final season with the Buccaneers as the $60K/month was a drop in the hat. The 46-year-old is gearing up to join Fox Sports later this year as the network's top NFL color analyst.

Does Tom Brady and Gisele Bünchen have other properties?

As of 2022, Tom Brady has a property portfolio totaling over $26 million. Multiple reports assert he has also sold over $140 million worth of real estate. In turn, he has made a $30 million financial gain from house sales alone. His divorce from Bündchen changed that up.

The couple's final investment as husband and wife was a $17 million home on Indian Creek Island in Miami in the appropriately named 'Billionaire's Bunker' in December 2020. The over 5,000 square foot home was listed for $85 million in May 2023.

In the summer of 2020, the former New England Patriots star and supermodel bough a mansion in Brookline, Massachusetts, at $39.5 million. It would later be sold in the neighborhood of $7 million less in January 2021. They also invested in an apartment in the Tribeca area of New York and in Big Sky, Montana.