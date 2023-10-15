Tom Brady’s superfan Veronika Rajek takes a shot at Green Bay Packers' tumultuous 2023 season

Veronika Rajek, who rose to fame after professing her love for Tom Brady, recently took a jab at the Green Bay Packers by sharing a meme on her Instagram story.

The Slovakian model closely follows the NFL and often even attends the games. Recently, she uploaded a meme about the Packers, signifying the confusing and unimpressive season the team is witnessing.

The meme showed a row of yellow and green-colored dustbins sliding on the road because of water. The caption of the meme said:

"The 2023 Green Bay Packer:"

This was an inadvertent joke about the plight of the team, which is still trying to find its footing without its legendary quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

Image Credit: Veronika Rajek's Instagram Story

However, fans have seen a steady growth in Jordan Love, who is trying to direct the team towards more wins and fewer haphazard losses.

A look at Green Bay Packers' performance till now

The Packers have had a mixed performance in the current season so far. As of now, they have a 2-3 win-loss record.

In terms of their offense, Green Bay has shown some positive statistics. They have recorded a total of 86 first downs, with a third-down conversion rate of 27 out of 66 attempts and a fourth-down conversion rate of 4 out of 8 attempts.

Their total offensive yards stand at 1,408, with 408 rushing yards and 1,083 passing yards. The Packers' offense has been successful in converting touchdowns as well, with a total of 13 touchdowns scored.

On the defensive side, Green Bay has faced some challenges. They allow an average of 22.6 points per game, ranking them 18th in the league. The team's defense allows an average of 337.8 yards per game, ranking them 17th in the league.

They have a 34.72 percent conversion rate on third downs, ranking them 7th in the league. However, their fourth-down conversion rate is at 80 percent, which ranks them 31st in the league.

In terms of rushing defense, the Packers face a 48.70 percent rushing play rate and allow an average of 4.3 yards per rush attempt. They face an average of 33.6 rushing attempts per game and allow an average of 143.4 rushing yards per game. They also allow an average of 1.2 rushing touchdowns per game.

In terms of passing defense, Green Bay faces a 51.30 percent passing play rate and allows a 66.05 percent completion rate by opposing quarterbacks. They allow an average of 6.0 yards per pass attempt and 194.4 passing yards per game. They force interceptions on 2.47 percent of passes and have an 8.47 percent sack rate.

While Green Bay has shown promise on offense, their defense has faced some challenges.