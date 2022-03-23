NFL Fact Check: Tom Brady's workout video with Julian Edelman was shot in 2021 amid return rumors

Tom Brady has ruled the news cycle for the NFL since the 2021 season concluded at SoFi Stadium after Super Bowl LVI. He retired, to the dismay of many, only to return to the league after just 41 days of being absent.

The three-time NFL MVP is now making news for seemingly posting a video of him throwing passes to former New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman and captioning it:

"Still the best way to get some cardio in."

But NESN Patriots beat writer Zack Cox tweeted that the video is not new and videos from the same day were shared last summer.

Zack Cox @ZackCoxNESN FYI on the the Julian Edelman video Tom Brady just posted: It’s not from a new workout. Videos from the same day were shared last summer. FYI on the the Julian Edelman video Tom Brady just posted: It’s not from a new workout. Videos from the same day were shared last summer. https://t.co/PvI475WEd9

Edelman responded to his former quarterback's tweet, stating:

"How's the knee look?"

However, Cox provided a clarification that not only is the video dated July 26, 2021, the video also superimposed Edelman into it.

The videographer, Ari Fararooy, was responsible for editing the video, which was part of Brady's throwing session in July 2021.

Brady himself even posted a follow-up tweet which acknowledged the editing work of Fararooy.

It looks as if Brady was simply having a good time at the expense of fans and media pundits alike.

Can Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reclaim the title from the Los Angeles Rams?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers

In order for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to return to the Super Bowl, they must first look to repair an offensive line that lost offensive guards Ali Marpet and Alex Cappa at the conclusion of the season.

Ali Marpet decided to retire and Alex Cappa was signed by the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals to play the same position.

The team began rebuilding those losses by trading for offensive guard Shaq Mason, formerly of the New England Patriots. At just 28 years old, Mason has the ability to be a key cog in the offensive line for the Buccaneers for quite some time.

When the 2022 season begins, Tom Brady will be 45 years of age, so protecting him will be of the utmost importance.

The team has already done their due diligence in re-signing Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin to a three-year extension worth up to $60 million.

The Buccaneers also announced that they are bringing back running back Leonard Fournette for three years and $21 million.

With most of the band back in place, the Buccaneers will look to make some noise and reclaim their title from Matthew Stafford and a Von Miller-less Los Angeles Rams team.

Edited by Adam Dickson