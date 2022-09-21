"Banged it up pretty good" - Tom Brady provides shocking injury update he sustained during Saints clash

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady may not be 100% healthy this Sunday vs. the Green Bay Packers.

Brady appeared to have injured his right ring finger during a fumbled snap exchange with center Robert Hainsey in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints. The injury didn't appear to bother Brady, as he led them to a 20-10 victory and played the rest of the game.

He spoke about injuring his finger on his podcast, "Let's Go," as he was discussing the Saints game.

Brady on injuring his right ring finger:

"Yeah banged it up pretty good but it didn't affect me at all in the game just going to be sore throughout the week. But one of those bumps and bruises that come along with playing different things.You get need and all these things come up and it's a demolition derby out there."

He added:

"It's who can recover fast enough in order to put yourself in a position to practice prepare and then go play well the next week so a lot of bumps and bruises to take care of over the course of the season. I'm dealing with it my teammates are dealing with every player in the league's dealing with it at this point."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be banged up heading into week 3 vs. the Green Bay Packers

NFC Championship - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Green Bay Packers

Ahead of their Sunday road matchup in Green Bay, the Buccaneers enter week 3 banged up.

Besides Brady playing with a minor jammed finger, the Bucs will be without Mike Evans. Evans was suspended for a game due to a fight that broke out between the receiver and cornerback Marshon Lattimore of the Saints. The two have a history of fighting each time the two teams face each other.

They were without wide receivers Chris Godwin and Julio Jones in week 2, and their status is unclear for week 3. Additionally, with their top two tackles, Donovan Smith and Josh Wells could miss Sunday's game.

The last time these two teams faced off was for a trip to the Super Bowl, where the Buccaneers defeated the Packers, 31-26 to advance to the Super Bowl.

The Packers will have a chance of revenge on Sunday as they face a questionable Buccaneers offense.

